ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Smartphones Will Receive EMUI 9.1 Update: Features, Improvements And More

    By
    |

    Huawei EMUI 9.1 is finally coming to the company's wide product portfolio. The company recently announced the roll out of the new software to its Mate 20 and P20 series products and also released a list of products that will receive the new update. The EMUI 9.1 is built on top of Android 9 Pie and brings a host of new features, performance improvements along with July 2019 security patch.

    Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Will Bring New Features To 49 Devices

     

    Huawei EMUI 9.1 was first released with the company's flagship P30 series smartphones. As we have already reviewed the Huawei P30 Pro, we bring you all required information related to new features and performance overview of the new EMUI 9.1.

    Before we start with the EMUI 9.1 features, you must know that the update is being rolled out in phases and you can go to Settings > System > Software update > Check for Updates to see if your Huawei/Honor device has received it. Let's start with the list of new features and upgraded in EMUI 9.1.

    Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Will Bring New Features To 49 Devices

    EMUI 9.1: New Features And Upgrades

    July 2019 Security Patch- Addresses Critical And High-Level CVEs

    Starting with security, the EMUI 9.1 rolling out to the company's devices will bring the July 2019 security patch. Recently reported by Huawei, the July 2019 security patch addresses 6 critical and 13 high-level CVE issues, which are basically Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. CVEs are security issues with the operating system, the underlying kernel, and driver updates of a device.

    Dual View Video

     

    We have tested his feature on Huawei P30 Pro and EMUI 9.1 will now bring this to your Huawei smartphone. Dual View video allows you to shoot videos with two different perspectives at the same time. When enabled, you can simply start shooting a video and the camera will shoot the footage simultaneously with two different lenses. Both video footages are shown in one frame with two different perspectives. It's a neat feature if you want to show two different perspectives at the same time in one frame; however, it would have better if Huawei also gave an option to review videos as two separate footages for a later use.

    Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update Will Bring New Features To 49 Devices

    AR Measure

    Another highly thoughtful feature that can come very handy in day-to-day routine is AR Measure. However, this feature works with the help of ToF (Time Of Flight) sensor and will work effectively only if you have the sensor in your Huawei phone. Sadly, Huawei P30 Pro is the only handset in the company's portfolio with a ToF sensor. By utilizing the TOF sensor, EMUI 9.1 allows P30 Pro to work as a measurement tool. With this feature, you can use the P30 Pro to measure dimensions of real-world objects.

    For instance, you want to fit a photo frame on wall and don't have a scale ruler handy. In such scenarios, Huawei P30 Pro can utilize the ToF sensor to effectively measure the length and breadth of the photo frame to be hanged on wall. Interestingly, AR measure on P30 also allows you to calculate area and volume. It's a wonderful tool to have on a smartphone.

    GPU Turbo 3.0

    The EMUI 9.1 also makes Huawei/Honor devices more responsive and fluid for gaming. The software update brings GPU Turbo 3.0, which is essentially a gaming suite to enhance your gameplay experience. GPU Turbo 3.0 brings support for more games on your Huawei devices.

    Huawei Vlog- Video-Editing Features

    Even though I am using P30 Pro from quite some time now, I have recently discovered this hidden video-editing tool in P30 Pro. Simply swipe up on a video in gallery to access Huawei Vlog, which essentially allows you to apply effects on videos saved on your device. The feature allows you to add music, animations and basic video editing tools to your videos.

    Better User-Experience

    In addition to all above mentioned features, EMUI 9.1 also brings some visual changes. The differences are not drastic but once you start using the EMUI 9.1, you will notice that your phone feels more intuitive and UI feels more pleasing to eyes. EMUI 9.1 also allows you to customize incoming call videos for contacts. It also brings Huawei Share OneHop feature, which enables your phone to instantaneously share clipboard data and screen recordings between phone and Huawei Matebook.

    You might also experience improved app loading times as the EMUI 9.1 adds the EROFS file system function, which improves app speed and fluidity.

    List of Devices That Will Support EMUI 9.1

    1. Huawei Mate 20 Lite

    2. Huawei Mate 10

    3. Huawei Mate 10 Pro

    4. Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

    5. Huawei Mate 9

    6. Huawei Mate 9 Pro

    7. Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

    8. Huawei P20

    9. Huawei P20 Pro

    10. Huawei P10

    11. Huawei P10 Plus

    12. Huawei Nova 4

    13. Huawei Nova 3

    14. Huawei Nova 3i

    15. Huawei Nova 2S

    16. Honor Play

    17. Honor 10

    18. Honor Play 8A

    19. Honor View 10

    20. Honor View 10 Lite

    21. Honor Note 10

    22. Honor 9

    23. Honor V9

    24. Honor 8X

    25. Huawei Nova 4e

    26. Huawei Nova 3e

    27. Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

    28. Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

    29. Huawei Enjoy Max

    30. Huawei Enjoy 9S

    31. Huawei Enjoy 7S

    32. Huawei Enjoy 9e

    33. Honor 9 Lite

    34. Honor 8X Max

    35. Honor 20i

    36. Honor 9i

    37. Honor 7X

    38. Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

    39. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

    40. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

    41. Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

    42. Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

    43. Huawei P30 Lite

    44. Huawei P30 Pro

    45. Huawei Y9 2019

    46. Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

    47. Huawei Y5 2019

    48. Huawei P20

    49. P20 Pro

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue