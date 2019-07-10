Huawei Smartphones Will Receive EMUI 9.1 Update: Features, Improvements And More Features oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei EMUI 9.1 is finally coming to the company's wide product portfolio. The company recently announced the roll out of the new software to its Mate 20 and P20 series products and also released a list of products that will receive the new update. The EMUI 9.1 is built on top of Android 9 Pie and brings a host of new features, performance improvements along with July 2019 security patch.

Huawei EMUI 9.1 was first released with the company's flagship P30 series smartphones. As we have already reviewed the Huawei P30 Pro, we bring you all required information related to new features and performance overview of the new EMUI 9.1.

Before we start with the EMUI 9.1 features, you must know that the update is being rolled out in phases and you can go to Settings > System > Software update > Check for Updates to see if your Huawei/Honor device has received it. Let's start with the list of new features and upgraded in EMUI 9.1.

EMUI 9.1: New Features And Upgrades

July 2019 Security Patch- Addresses Critical And High-Level CVEs

Starting with security, the EMUI 9.1 rolling out to the company's devices will bring the July 2019 security patch. Recently reported by Huawei, the July 2019 security patch addresses 6 critical and 13 high-level CVE issues, which are basically Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. CVEs are security issues with the operating system, the underlying kernel, and driver updates of a device.

Dual View Video

We have tested his feature on Huawei P30 Pro and EMUI 9.1 will now bring this to your Huawei smartphone. Dual View video allows you to shoot videos with two different perspectives at the same time. When enabled, you can simply start shooting a video and the camera will shoot the footage simultaneously with two different lenses. Both video footages are shown in one frame with two different perspectives. It's a neat feature if you want to show two different perspectives at the same time in one frame; however, it would have better if Huawei also gave an option to review videos as two separate footages for a later use.

AR Measure

Another highly thoughtful feature that can come very handy in day-to-day routine is AR Measure. However, this feature works with the help of ToF (Time Of Flight) sensor and will work effectively only if you have the sensor in your Huawei phone. Sadly, Huawei P30 Pro is the only handset in the company's portfolio with a ToF sensor. By utilizing the TOF sensor, EMUI 9.1 allows P30 Pro to work as a measurement tool. With this feature, you can use the P30 Pro to measure dimensions of real-world objects.

For instance, you want to fit a photo frame on wall and don't have a scale ruler handy. In such scenarios, Huawei P30 Pro can utilize the ToF sensor to effectively measure the length and breadth of the photo frame to be hanged on wall. Interestingly, AR measure on P30 also allows you to calculate area and volume. It's a wonderful tool to have on a smartphone.

GPU Turbo 3.0

The EMUI 9.1 also makes Huawei/Honor devices more responsive and fluid for gaming. The software update brings GPU Turbo 3.0, which is essentially a gaming suite to enhance your gameplay experience. GPU Turbo 3.0 brings support for more games on your Huawei devices.

Huawei Vlog- Video-Editing Features

Even though I am using P30 Pro from quite some time now, I have recently discovered this hidden video-editing tool in P30 Pro. Simply swipe up on a video in gallery to access Huawei Vlog, which essentially allows you to apply effects on videos saved on your device. The feature allows you to add music, animations and basic video editing tools to your videos.

Better User-Experience

In addition to all above mentioned features, EMUI 9.1 also brings some visual changes. The differences are not drastic but once you start using the EMUI 9.1, you will notice that your phone feels more intuitive and UI feels more pleasing to eyes. EMUI 9.1 also allows you to customize incoming call videos for contacts. It also brings Huawei Share OneHop feature, which enables your phone to instantaneously share clipboard data and screen recordings between phone and Huawei Matebook.

You might also experience improved app loading times as the EMUI 9.1 adds the EROFS file system function, which improves app speed and fluidity.

List of Devices That Will Support EMUI 9.1

1. Huawei Mate 20 Lite

2. Huawei Mate 10

3. Huawei Mate 10 Pro

4. Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

5. Huawei Mate 9

6. Huawei Mate 9 Pro

7. Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

8. Huawei P20

9. Huawei P20 Pro

10. Huawei P10

11. Huawei P10 Plus

12. Huawei Nova 4

13. Huawei Nova 3

14. Huawei Nova 3i

15. Huawei Nova 2S

16. Honor Play

17. Honor 10

18. Honor Play 8A

19. Honor View 10

20. Honor View 10 Lite

21. Honor Note 10

22. Honor 9

23. Honor V9

24. Honor 8X

25. Huawei Nova 4e

26. Huawei Nova 3e

27. Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

28. Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

29. Huawei Enjoy Max

30. Huawei Enjoy 9S

31. Huawei Enjoy 7S

32. Huawei Enjoy 9e

33. Honor 9 Lite

34. Honor 8X Max

35. Honor 20i

36. Honor 9i

37. Honor 7X

38. Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

39. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

40. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

41. Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

42. Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

43. Huawei P30 Lite

44. Huawei P30 Pro

45. Huawei Y9 2019

46. Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

47. Huawei Y5 2019

48. Huawei P20

49. P20 Pro

Best Mobiles in India