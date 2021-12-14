Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Which One Should You Consider? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has recently unveiled the Note 11 handset along with the Note 11s in India. The smartphone is a tough competitor for the recently launched Moto G31. The devices come under Rs. 15,000 segment and plus point of both devices is the AMOLED panel which is rarely seen in this price range.

If you're planning to buy a mid-range handset but confused to choose between Infinix Note 11 and the Moto G31, this article will help you to choose the right one.

Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Design

In terms of design, both phones have polycarbonate bodies. However, the Infinix Note 11 features a unique rear camera module, while the rear camera of the Motorola phone is arranged vertically and the Moto G51 also features a punch-hole design at the front.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11 has a water-drop notch design to house the front camera sensor. The phone is also claimed to be the slimmest phone in the segment, which measures just 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 184 grams. The Motorola G31 is slim at just 8.54mm but weighs just 180 grams.

In terms of colors, you get two color options for the Moto G31 - Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue, while the Infinix Note 11 can be bought in three colors of Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black. So, if you are looking for a punch-hole design, can consider the Moto G31. However, the Infinix Note 11 would also be a good choice with its unique camera module and slim design.

Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Display

As above mentioned, both phones feature AMOLED panels. However, you'll get a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display on the Infinix Note 11, while the Moto G31 has a smaller 6.4-inch panel with the same FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Both phones support 60Hz refresh rates.

Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Performance

Both handsets are powered by the MediaTek processor. The Infinix phone is used the MediaTek Helio G88, while the Moto device comes with the Helio G85. However, you get smooth performance on the Motorola phone for its stock Android.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11 has Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost Technology, making it an affordable gaming smartphone. The Infinix device supports an additional storage expansion of up to 512GB, while the Motorola phone comes with a storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Battery & Camera

Both devices have a 5000mAh battery; however, the Infinix phone supports 33W fast charging, while the Moto G31 packs 20W charging. In terms of camera, the handsets offer 50MP triple cameras but the Motorola phone has an 8MP ultra-wide lens which is missing on the Infinix Note 11. Upfront, the Note 11 has a 16MP sensor, and the Moto G31 sports a 13MP lens for selfies.

Infinix Note 11 Vs Moto G31: Price

The Infinix Note 11 has been announced at Rs. 14,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB model; however, it can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999. On the other hand, the Moto G31 is available in two storage configurations 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Later, if the price of the Infinix phone goes to Rs. 14,999 then go for the Moto G31 can be worth it as you get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at this same price.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a slim design with a large display and fast charging, definitely go for the Infinix Note 11. For stock Android fanatics, the Moto G31 will be the best with an AMOLED panel and decent camera features.

Best Mobiles in India