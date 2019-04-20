TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched pegged for April 23: Threat to other triple camera smartphones
Infinix Smart 3 Plus is going to launch at 23rd April, in India. It looks as one of the best budget phone due to some great features. The prime highlight of this device is its triple rear camera setup. At such a lesser price point, this feature really looks iconic. This is how this device is posing threat to other budget handsets. However, you can still look for these alternate devices in our list mentioned below.
The Smart 3 Plus looks like a phablet as it sports a bigger 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch- which together offers full cinematic viewing experience. It has good battery power and runs Pie OS. While you can also look for some other devices which also come with several amazing features.
The devices mentioned in the list include- Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy M30, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, and Samsung Galaxy A9 2018. Check out their features by visiting their related official website, and purchase accordingly.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Best Price of Galaxy A7 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP + 10MP+ 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging