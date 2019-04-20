Infinix Smart 3 Plus launched pegged for April 23: Threat to other triple camera smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Infinix Smart 3 Plus is going to launch at 23rd April, in India. It looks as one of the best budget phone due to some great features. The prime highlight of this device is its triple rear camera setup. At such a lesser price point, this feature really looks iconic. This is how this device is posing threat to other budget handsets. However, you can still look for these alternate devices in our list mentioned below.

The Smart 3 Plus looks like a phablet as it sports a bigger 6.4-inch display with a water-drop notch- which together offers full cinematic viewing experience. It has good battery power and runs Pie OS. While you can also look for some other devices which also come with several amazing features.

The devices mentioned in the list include- Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy M30, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A7 2018, and Samsung Galaxy A9 2018. Check out their features by visiting their related official website, and purchase accordingly.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Best Price of Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP + 10MP+ 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging