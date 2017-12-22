Interesting Star Wars content you must watch on OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Unboxing and First Impressions

Star Wars is much more than just a franchisee. The Space saga has gradually become a lifestyle that has and will keep influencing generations to come. The year 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of George Lucas's extraordinary Space Voyage with 'The Last Jedi'. It is the first post Lucas Star Wars flick and the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy after the Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

If this doesn't qualifies for you as a good time, then the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Special Edition will surely do the job. The company has launched the special edition OnePlus 5T which makes this Christmas a great time to be a Star Wars fan. If you have already purchased the new OnePlus 5T Special Edition or just waiting to get your hands on one, we've got a whole list of exciting content ready for you. As the new trilogy is nearing its completion let's have a look at the exciting Star Wars content you must watch on Limited Edition OnePlus 5T.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Trailer The trailer of the latest flick-The Last Jedi tops our list of the must watch content on the Limited Edition OnePlus 5T Star Wars variant. Tune in to YouTube to watch the action taking place far away in the galaxy in 1080p format on the 6-inch screen of OnePlus 5T. The screen comes with 18:9 aspect ratio that delivers cinematic experience, something you deserve if you are true Star Wars fans. Star Wars: The Complete Canon Timeline If you had been living under a rock all this time, and recently got bitten by Star Wars bug, it's really important for you to understand the history of farthest galaxies. It can't be done in a day or in a week. Thankfully, this recently posted video will help you get along on the extraordinary Space Voyage in just less than 30 minutes. Star Wars: The Complete Canon Timeline might not tell you everything, but it manages to give you an instant idea of the franchisee that have inspired generations. ‘May the Force be with you'. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Criticized by almost every Star Wars fan, critic and reviewers, The Clone Wars is considered as one of the worst take on the extraordinary franchisee. Some went on to saying that it's even worse than the prequels; however some just loved every bit of it. Stream it on your OnePlus 5T Limited Edition Star Wars variant to find the answer. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes While you can stream countless videos from Star Wars legacy, why not be a hero and win over the galaxies on your Limited Edition Star Wars OnePlus 5T. Download the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Android game from Google Play Store and recreate epic battles. You can fight the dark side, take on the Resistance, indulge in intergalactic spaceships fights and defeat the brutal Rancor. There's so much to explore and with flagship OnePlus 5T on your side, which is itself a force to reckon with, you can be a true Jedi of the universe. Darth Vader’s death- Return of the jedi One of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars galaxies is when the audience gets to see the face of the dying Vader. Luke removes the Sith Lord's mask, while John William delivers the perfect background music to create an unforgettable moment. Lightsaber battles A list of interesting Star Wars moments is incomplete without the glorious lightsaber battles. You can find a whole list of exciting lightsaber battles on YouTube that will keep you hooked to your Limited Edition Star Wars OnePlus 5T. The 1080p screen of OnePlus 5T is perfect for watching your favorite Star Wars characters fighting for creating peace in a galaxy far far away. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is available on Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in. It will also be available via OnePlus Experience stores in Bengaluru and Noida, while stocks last. Picture source: Starwars.com, YouTube, Lucasfilms