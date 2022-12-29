iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Apple Inc., the only company that makes iOS smartphones, launches a new iteration every year. Almost every Apple iPhone is considered a premium, flagship smartphone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max launched over two years ago, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max launched last year. Both iOS smartphones are still considered by consumers even after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Display

Both Apple iPhones have identical displays. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution.

The displays, their resolution, and even the technology are identical. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a slightly higher peak brightness of 1000 nits, compared to the 800 nits of peak brightness of the iPhone 12 Pro Max screen.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Performance

The iPhone 13 Pro Max outshines the iPhone 12 Pro Max in this area because Apple has embedded the A15 Bionic SoC, which is better than the A14 Bionic chipset powering the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The A15 Bionic SoC also has an extra GPU core which the A14 GPU lacks. The extra core is meant to improve the post-processing performance and efficiency of the imaging hardware.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max have nearly identical imaging hardware. Both phones have a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 12MP main camera with sensor-shift stabilization and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The third camera on the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 12MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro Max's 12MP telephoto lens has a 2.5X zoom and a sensor-shift main camera.

The iPhones also have a LiDAR sensor for AR apps and low-light photography. Both iOS smartphones from Apple have a 12MP camera on the front.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Battery

Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacity of its iPhones. However, the company usually increases the size with every increment.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's battery is approximately 4300mAh according to third-party analysis, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a battery with about 3700mAh capacity.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The Apple iPhone 12 series launched more than two years ago. The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrived in 2021. The iPhone 14 series has already launched, and it includes Pro and Pro Max models.

Simply put, it could be a little difficult to procure unused models of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Still, there's little difference between the two premium iPhone devices. Buyers can purchase either of the iPhones without missing out on anything.

