    iPhone Ringtone MP3 Download for Android: How To Download iPhone Ringtone On Your Android Smartphone

    By
    |

    When Apple introduced the iPhone, it made a 'dent in the universe' and redefined modern means of communication. Soon after, Android smartphones grew in competition and several OEMs have launched smartphones based on the Android OS. The iPhone rose in popularity for several reasons, including the famous iPhone ringtone, which is quite easily distinguishable.

    How To Download iPhone Ringtone On Your Android Smartphone

     

    iPhone Ringtone On Android

    At the same time, Android ringtones are equally popular and smartphone manufactures have brought in several unique musical notes for the ringtone. Moreover, the Android OS gives the user the liberty to set any song or track in their music playlist as their ringtone and alarm tone.

    Nevertheless, one might still like to have the Apple iPhone ringtone on their Android device. If you're looking to set the iPhone ringtone on your, here are some easy steps to get it:

    How To Download iPhone Ringtone On Your Android Smartphone

    Simply put - there's an app for it! Like everything else today, some apps let you download and set the iPhone ringtone on your Android smartphone. Here's how to get it:

    Step 1: Open Google Play on your Android phone and search for iPhone Ringtone

    Step 2: You will find several apps like iRingtone, Mobile Ringtone, and so on.

    Step 3: Find the app of your liking and download it. Once installed, follow the steps to choose your favorite iPhone ringtone for your Android device.

    Step 4: Set the iPhone ringtone on your Android device from the app and complete the procedure.

    Alternatively, there's another method to download and set the iPhone ringtone on your Android smartphone. Here's how to do it:

    Step 1: Open the Google browser on your Android smartphone

    Step 2: Search for iPhone ringtone download. Here, you will get several results to get the iPhone ringtone for Android.

     

    Step 3: Open any link of your choice and follow the steps given. The iPhone ringtone will download on your Android smartphone, from where you can set it as your ringtone.

    Do note, the downloadable link from the browser could be harmful or malicious. Downloading the app and setting the ringtone would be a safer choice as the apps on Google Play are generally verified.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
