Is iPhone SE 2020 Worth The Price Or Should You Consider OnePlus 8

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs OnePlus 8 Design

If you have the iPhone 6, 7, or 8 models than you won't feel any difference with the design of the newly launched iPhone SE 2020. It seems Apple didn't even try to make any changes to the appearance of the phone.

If you keep the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 7 or 8 together, then it's quite challenging to distinguish between both the smartphones. Besides, the only design upgrade for the iPhone SE 2020 is the glass back which makes it different from the iPhone 7.

The design of the iPhone SE 2020 is disappointing for a lot of Apple fans. It seems that the company was left with some iPhone 8 chassis and they have revamped the smartphone with improved hardware and a new name.

On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 8 comes with an attractive design, edge-to-edge waterfall display with a punch-hole cut out. The smartphone is available in Glacial Green, lnterstellar Glow, Onyx Black color option. Design-wise, the OnePlus 8, wins the title for being more attractive than the iPhone SE 2020. There are no second thoughts on this.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs OnePlus 8 Hardware

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the hexa-core A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with dual SIM (GSM and GSM) support. It accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM similar to the iPhone XR.

On the connectivity part, the iPhone SE 2020 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, Lightning port, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the home button, similar to the original iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, the smartphone has support for wireless charging and fast charging too. Apple claims that the smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes and the battery life is equivalent to what you get on the iPhone 8.

Here we are talking about two completely different platform one is iOS and another is Android. It's going to be your call on which you're interested in shedding your money.

The OnePlus 8 comes with equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh non-removable battery with proprietary fast charging supports.

It's quite obvious to say that the android device with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support beats the iPhone SE 2020. With that said it's quite clear that hardware-wise also the OnePlus 8 is a better choice than the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs OnePlus 8 Camera

Cameras have always been the focus point for Apple iPhones and the second-gen iPhone SE comes with a 12 MP single rear-camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. The rear camera setup is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 60fps and support portrait mode as well. Upfront it houses a 7MP camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Whereas, the OnePlus 8 packs a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8-micron + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. It sports a 16MP punch-hole camera setup on the front for selfies and video calls.

The newly launched iPhone SE 2020 does come with an old design, but the hardware and camera specifications are as functional as the iPhone XR. But the OnePlus 8 seems to offer better camera specifications with dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens and macro lens.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs OnePlus 8 Display

The iPhone SE 2020 flaunts a 4.70-inch display with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels at a pixel density of 326 PPI. However, here the OnePlus 8 has the upper hand with a 6.55-inch Fluid display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and 513 PPI pixel density. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:8:9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.36 percent. The display also sports an integrated fingerprint scanner for security.

If you require a better and more prominent display with a high refresh rate, then you should not opt for the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 And OnePlus 8 Price

Is iPhone SE 2 Worth The Money?

