iPhone SE 2022 Alternatives: Top Five Phones From OnePlus, Xiaomi And Others You Can Buy

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2022 with the 5G connectivity. The handset packs the A15 Bionic processor that runs the iPhone 13 series. Besides, it also comes with IP67 rating and wireless charging support. The iPhone SE 2022 can be good pick for users who want to buy an iPhone around Rs. 40,000.

However, the new iPhone SE 2022 flaunts the similar design as the previous-gen iPhone SE. At this same price range, you can get some powerful flagship devices in the country. To make your job easy, here we are listing some of the best flagship devices from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and so on.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is one of the powerful Android phones that can be considered as an alternative to the iPhone SE 2022. The handset was originally launched earlier this year starting at Rs. 42,999. It offers the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, E4 AMOLED panel, 65W fast charging support, and much more.

Besides, you can get a triple-camera setup at the rear which houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, an 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera, OxygenOS 11.3, and so on.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Another alternative is the Xiaomi 11T Pro that was also launched earlier this year. The smartphone price starts at Rs. 39,999 and features include the SD888 chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple camera system. The key highlight of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is the 120W fast charging that is claimed to charge 100 percent battery in just 17 minutes. Besides, the device also allows you to record 8K video using 108MP main camera.

Asus 8z

If you are looking for a compact device with flagship-grade features, then you can consider the Asus 8z. The handset is launched at Rs. 42,999 and comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Also, it sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera system and a 12MP selfie camera sensor.

iQOO 9

The iQOO 9 is also a powerful flagship Android device that comes at a starting price of Rs. 42,990. The iQOO 9 phone has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And it supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging that is claimed to charge 100 percent battery in just 18 minutes. Further, the handset includes a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with the 'Gimbal' technology, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP portrait camera.

Realme GT 5G

Another premium smartphone is the Realme GT 5G, which was launched last year. The phone is one of the affordable phones with the SD888 processor. Other features include 120Hz display, 65W charging, and 64MP triple camera system. All in all, if you want iPhone SE 2022's alternative, you can go for these aforementioned Android models. If you want an iPhone, then can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini as an alternative of the iPhone SE 2022.

