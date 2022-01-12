iPhone SE 2022 Still A Mystery: Will It Look Like An iPhone 8 Or iPhone XR? Features oi-Vivek

We are coming across a lot of speculations about the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 or the 3rd Gen iPhone SE. While most say that the iPhone SE 2022 will look similar to the iPhone SE 2020, there are still a few rumors which indicate otherwise. So, here is what we think about the upcoming affordable 5G iPhone.

Top Shelf Hardware

Although we are still not sure of the design aspect of the iPhone SE 2022, it is almost confirmed that the iPhone SE 2022 will be powered by the A15 Bionic. This is the same processor, which powers the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Hence, in terms of performance, the iPhone SE 2022 will be as powerful as the iPhone 13.

Repurposed iPhone 8 Or iPhone XR?

The iPhone SE 2022 will either look like the iPhone 8 or the iPhone XR. If it takes the iPhone 8 route, the iPhone SE 2022 will look outdated and might not be a practical smartphone for the modern world, where video consumption has taken the center stage.

If Apple plans to give a design overhaul to the 3rd gen iPhone SE, then the device might make some compromises. It is speculated that the iPhone SE 2022 might not come with a Face ID, instead, the device will feature a Touch ID, which will be embedded into the power button, similar to the 4th Gen iPad Air.

As per the cameras, the iPhone SE 2022 is likely to have a single primary camera, similar to the iPhone SE 2020 or even the iPhone XR. However, it is likely to carry a new sensor and we could expect major camera improvements despite having a single primary camera. The selfie camera will be similar to the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 series of smartphones and is likely to use a 12MP selfie camera.

In terms of pricing, even though the iPhone SE 2022 might not be an affordable smartphone, this will be an affordable iPhone. It is likely to be the most affordable 5G iPhone to date (with respect to the launch price) and the base model might cost around Rs. 35,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India