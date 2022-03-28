iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: A Worthy Upgrade?

The 2,018 mAh battery is significantly larger than its predecessor, which packed a 1,821 mAh battery. That said, both the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone SE 2020 still pack much smaller batteries than their Android counterparts, which offer a minimum of 4,500 mAh battery. Here's a detailed comparison of iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: Price Factor

Presently, the iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 128GB variant. The new iPhone SE 2022 is available for Rs. 48,900 for the 128GB variant. While there's a difference of nearly Rs. 10,000 - the new iPhone SE 2022 might be a favorable choice for those looking to buy.

iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: Design Details

The iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone SE 2020 have many similarities, especially in the design department. Both phones continue to feature the Touch ID button, thick chin and forehead, and a single rear camera. Both iPhone SE models feature a 4.7-inch display, which comes close in comparison to the iPhone Mini phones. If you're looking for changes with the previous SE model, you won't find much in the design department.

iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: Hardware Difference

The key difference between the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone SE 2020 is what lies under the hood. The older iPhone SE 2020 was powered by the A13 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 2022 gets the latest A15 Bionic processor paired with similar 3GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Another notable difference is the battery. The iPhone SE 2020 featured one with a 1,821 mAh capacity, while the latest iPhone SE 2022 packs a bigger 2,018 mAh battery. This is a worthy upgrade as the iPhone SE 2022 will last longer, despite a similar compact build. Plus, the new processor is designed to be energy-efficient, which makes a difference in the long run.

iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: Camera Comparison

Apart from the hardware difference, most of everything else remains the same with both iPhone SE models. The iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone SE 2020 pack a similar 12MP single camera at the rear with 4K video support. Plus, both phones have a 7MP selfie camera in the front with identical features.

iPhone SE 2022 Vs iPhone SE 2020: A Worthy Upgrade?

The iPhone SE 2020 was announced in April 2020. It's been two years since the phone was released and yet Apple hasn't changed much with the iPhone SE 2022. The design and camera remain largely the same. The major upgrade, as mentioned earlier, is the processor and the battery, which ups the price by Rs. 10,000.

So, if you already have the iPhone SE 2020, it's definitely not worth upgrading to the iPhone SE 2022. On the other hand, if you've been an Android user and looking to switch to iOS, the iPhone SE 2022 could be a good place to start, especially considering the budget. But note that the experience on premium devices like the iPhone 13 series won't compare to the iPhone SE 2022.