iQOO 3 Features That Makes It Stand Out From The Crowd
Vivo's spinoff brand iQOO has launched its first smartphone in the country -- the iQOO 3. This is one of the first smartphones to launch in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage solution.
The iQOO 3 will go on sale from and the price for the base variant starts at Rs. 36,990 for the base 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the high-end 5G variant will cost Rs. 44,990 and offers 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 based storage. The phone will go on sale from March 4th via Flipkart and on iQOO's official website.
Custom iQOO UI -- Tailormade for Gaming
Though iQOO is Vivo's sub smartphone brand it does come with a brand new UI, which makes it different from Vivo smartphones. The phone comes with iQOO UI based on Android 10 OS and offers a bunch of new features that will enhance the overall experience of the smartphone.
The iQOO 3 also has features like monster mode, which can be turned on by pressing the AI button and the pressure-sensitive button at the same time. This mode will improve the system response by killing the apps in the background and will allocate all the resources to the one app or game that you will open. Another application of the pressure-sensitive buttons is to use them while playing battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite, and COD: Mobile.
The iQOO UI also offers a lot of customization offers, where users can change app icons, install custom themes and wallpapers. This feature allows users to completely customize how the iQOO 3 looks from scratch.
However, like most of the Android smartphones that come with a custom skin, the iQOO 3 does pack a lot of bloatware and some of the pre-installed apps cannot be uninstalled, which is a bit disappointing.
Futuristic Display With 180Hz Touch Response Rate
Thanks to the E3 Super AMOLED Screen with FHD+ resolution with 180Hz touch response rate with 60Hz screen refresh rate, the smartphone feels snappy and the display used on the iQOO 3 is HDR10+ certified, which makes it a great display, especially for those who like to enjoy multimedia content. This display can achieve a peak brightness of 1200nits and a sustainable brightness of 800nits.
This is a 6.44-inch display with a tiny punch-hole display on the top right corner of the display and offers a higher screen-to-body ratio with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The display also has a built-in GX Chip-based in-display fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the smartphone in a fraction of a second.
Overall, the display on the iQOO 3 is one of the best screens that will be equally enjoyed by gamers and multi-media consumption.
Latest And Greatest Hardware
This is one of the first smartphones to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC -- which is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm based on 7nm fabrication. This is currently the most powerful mobile processor that offers an incremental performance upgrade and efficiency as well. This is also one of the few smartphones with the flagship Snapdragon processor that has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Along with the latest processor -- the iQOO 3 is also the first smartphone to launch in India with UFS 3.1 storage solution and LPDDR5 RAM. Compared to previous-gen smartphone storage solutions, UFS 3.1 offers improved read and write speed, this means the apps and games will load quickly. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the iQOO 3 to know more about the real-life performance of the iQOO 3.
