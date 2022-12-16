iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The upper mid-range is a growing segment of Android smartphones. Several manufacturers are trying to embed capable hardware in their mid-range Android phones to rise above the competition. iQOO, a relatively new entrant in the Indian market, and OnePlus, which rose to fame as the "flagship killer" brand, have two such devices. The iQOO Neo 6 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T can be considered premium mid-range phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices to see which smartphone could be better.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Display

The iQOO Neo 6 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T feature very similar AMOLED displays. The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The slightly smaller screen on the OnePlus smartphone gives a minor bump to the pixel density. However, the higher refresh rate of the iQOO smartphone's display should offer a smoother user experience.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both smartphones ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Smartphone buyers have traditionally preferred Qualcomm chipsets, but MediaTek has been steadily improving its products. Both chipsets pack eight CPU cores and have nearly identical peak performances. Hence, the software optimizations and usage patterns will decide how well these chipsets perform.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera, headlined by a 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens. It comprises an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor with autofocus.

Even the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a triple camera setup on the back. But there's a larger 64 MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus.

The iQOO smartphone seems to have a slight edge over the OnePlus smartphone. However, the latter has a 32MP front-facing camera with a flash. The iQOO phone, on the other hand, has a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Battery

The OnePlus Nord 2T packs a 4500mAh battery which supports 80W Super Warp charging. The iQOO Neo 6 5G packs a slightly larger 4700mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash charging.

Both smartphones have similar battery capacities and can charge at an equal rate. Hence, battery endurance could depend on usage patterns.

iQOO Neo 6 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The iQOO Neo 6 5G launched in May this year, while the OnePlus Nord 2T arrived just two months later. Both devices are 5G-enabled, which means they work with all the 5G service providers in India.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T are available in a single 8GB+128GB configuration and are currently listed on Amazon India. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is priced at ₹29,999, while OnePlus Nord 2T sells at ₹28,999.

If buyers prioritize a larger screen, a higher resolution rear camera setup, and are loyal to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, then the iQOO Neo 6 5G is a clear choice. However, selfie lovers can opt for the OnePlus Nord 2T for its 32MP front-facing camera.

