Amazon iQoo Quest Days Sale: Discount Offers On iQoo Smartphones
iQOO has announced the Quest Days sale which is now live on Amazon. During the Quest Days sale, you'll get several offers including Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options, and up to Rs. 3000 off with Amazon coupon. The iQOO Z3 5G can be purchased with 16 percent off, while the flagship iQOO 7 5G is selling starting at Rs. 31,990.
It is also important to note that, the offers will be applicable until December 16. Below here we've listed all iQOO smartphones with their discount offers and features.
iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during iQoo Quest Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G (Storm Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 9% discount during iQoo Quest Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20%)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during iQoo Quest Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
iQoo 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)
iQoo 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during iQoo Quest Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
