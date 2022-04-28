iQOO Z6 4G Vs iQOO Z6 5G: Should You Still Consider A 4G Phone? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO has recently unveiled the iQOO Z6 4G alongside the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India. The brand launched the 5G model of the iQOO Z6 last month. In terms of pricing, there is no huge difference between both the 4G and 5G models. However, the 4G variant has a better display and fast charging compared to the 5G model.

You might think whether considering the 4G model at the same price as the 5G variant can be worth your money or not. To make your job easy, here we've discussed the reasons to consider the iQOO Z6 4G or not to consider it.

iQOO Z6 4G Vs iQOO Z6 5G: Display

As mentioned above, the iQOO Z6 4G has better display than the 5G model. The 4G model comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, while the iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel. However, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 4G variant comes with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

Like the 5G variant, the iQOO Z6 4G can be purchased in two color options. Further, the 5G variant weighs bulky than the 4G model (weighs around 182 grams).

iQOO Z6 4G Vs iQOO Z6 5G: Performance, Battery

The iQOO Z6 4G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. On the other hand, the 5G model ships with the Snapdragon 695 processor couple with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

On the software front, both units run Android 12 OS. Besides, both models pack a 5,000 mAh battery; however, the 4G variant comes with 44W charging tech, while the 5G model support only 18W charging.

iQOO Z6 4G Vs iQOO Z6 5G: Camera

For imaging, the iQOO Z6 4G has a triple camera system including a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, it features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. On the other hand, the 5G model also offers 50MP triple camera system and 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

iQOO Z6 4G Vs iQOO Z6 5G: Pricing Factor

The iQOO Z6 4G price starts at Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs. 15,999, and the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 16,999.

On the other side, the 5G unit is launched starting at Rs. 15,499 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant, the 6GB + 128GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999, and the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 17,999.

Should You Still Consider 4G Phone?

The 4G model has some plus points including fast-charging and better display technology. Apart from the 5G connectivity, you'll get the same camera features, battery, and software experience from the iQOO Z6. However, if you want a phone for long-term use with the 5G connection, you can consider the iQOO Z6 5G model.

Best Mobiles in India