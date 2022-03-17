iQOO Z6 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Which One Is Better And Why?

iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Pricing

Starting with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, it starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the 8GB + 256GB storage option retails for Rs. 24,999.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z6 5G price starts at Rs. 15,499 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant, the 6GB + 128GB model is launched at Rs. 16,999, and the high-end 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 17,999.

However, buyers can get the base model of the iQOO Z6 5G at just Rs. 13,999 using HDFC bank cards. It comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colors, while buyers will get three colors for the Note 11 Pro+ namely - Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black.

iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Display Design

Both phones have a good design; however, the iQOO device is lightweight compared to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The iQOO Z6 weighs just 187 grams, while the Redmi phone weighs 202 grams.

In terms of display, the iQOO Z6 lags behind the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, while the iQOO Z6 offers a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel. However, both units support a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Performance

Both phones use the Snapdragon 695 processor. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is available with up to 256GB onboard storage, while the iQOO Z6 comes in the sole 128GB ROM option. Both handsets support 1TB storage expansion and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The Redmi model supports 67W charging, while the iQOO Z6 comes with 18W charging. Additionally, the iQOO Z6 runs Android 12, while the Note 11 Pro+ was launched with Android 11 OS.

iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Camera

The iQOO Z6 has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, it sports a 16MP Samsung 3P9 selfie camera sensor. On the other side, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also features a triple camera system and a 16MP front-facing camera. However, it includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Which One Should You Buy?

If your budget is around Rs. 15,000, then go for the iQOO Z6. However, by spending a few more bucks, you can get a better display, camera, and fast charging. All in all, both offer good features for their asking prices. Now, the choice is totally up to you.