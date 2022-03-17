Just In
- 1 min ago Holi WhatsApp Stickers: How To Create And Send Holi WhatsApp Stickers?
- 7 min ago OnePlus Nord 2T Camera Specs Leak: What Else To Expect?
- 51 min ago Truke Horizon W20 Smartwatch Review: Minimalist, Feature-Rich Offering
- 4 hrs ago Amazon AMD Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best AMD Processor Laptops
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal government relaxes night curfew hours to allow Holi festivities: Details here
- Finance New RBI Regulations Would Strengthen MFI Ecosystem
- Sports All England Badminton Championships 2022: Sindhu and Saina through; Sai Praneeth, Prannoy crash out
- Movies Vidya Balan Recalls How A Producer Made Her Feel Ugly; 'Couldn't Gather Courage To Look At Myself In Mirror'
- Automobiles Mahindra Teases Interiors Of Upcoming Electric SUVs - A Spark Of Brilliance?
- Education UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2022 Released For Prelims Exam At ukpsc.gov.in, Download Here
- Lifestyle 7 Causes Of Tooth Pain In The Morning And Home Remedies To Ease It
- Travel Insanely Affordable Summer Vacations In India
iQOO Z6 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Which One Is Better And Why?
iQOO has today announced the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in India. The device is touted to be the fastest 5G phone in the segment. The iQOO Z6 5G runs the SD695 processor under its hood and also includes a 120Hz display, a five-layer liquid cooling system, and many more. In this price range, the iQOO phone will compete the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G which also runs the same processor.
However, it costs a bit expensive compared to the iQOO Z6. Here we've compared the features and pricing of both models which will help you to choose the right device and also let you know paying some extra amount for the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is worthy or not.
iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Pricing
Starting with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, it starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999 and the 8GB + 256GB storage option retails for Rs. 24,999.
On the other hand, the iQOO Z6 5G price starts at Rs. 15,499 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant, the 6GB + 128GB model is launched at Rs. 16,999, and the high-end 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 17,999.
However, buyers can get the base model of the iQOO Z6 5G at just Rs. 13,999 using HDFC bank cards. It comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colors, while buyers will get three colors for the Note 11 Pro+ namely - Mirage Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black.
iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Display Design
Both phones have a good design; however, the iQOO device is lightweight compared to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The iQOO Z6 weighs just 187 grams, while the Redmi phone weighs 202 grams.
In terms of display, the iQOO Z6 lags behind the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Note 11 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, while the iQOO Z6 offers a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD panel. However, both units support a 120Hz refresh rate.
iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Performance
Both phones use the Snapdragon 695 processor. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is available with up to 256GB onboard storage, while the iQOO Z6 comes in the sole 128GB ROM option. Both handsets support 1TB storage expansion and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit.
The Redmi model supports 67W charging, while the iQOO Z6 comes with 18W charging. Additionally, the iQOO Z6 runs Android 12, while the Note 11 Pro+ was launched with Android 11 OS.
iQOO Z6 Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Camera
The iQOO Z6 has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera. Upfront, it sports a 16MP Samsung 3P9 selfie camera sensor. On the other side, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also features a triple camera system and a 16MP front-facing camera. However, it includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.
Which One Should You Buy?
If your budget is around Rs. 15,000, then go for the iQOO Z6. However, by spending a few more bucks, you can get a better display, camera, and fast charging. All in all, both offer good features for their asking prices. Now, the choice is totally up to you.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999