iQOO Z6 To Realme 9: Best New Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

Although mid-range smartphones have gotten a little more expensive in 2022, there are still a lot of devices that offer flagship-grade features and best-in-class performance. We have curated some of the best smartphones available in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India.

In our list, we have included smartphones from brands like iQOO, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo. Check out some of the best smartphones available in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India.

iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A76 Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme C35 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A96 4G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo T1 Price: Rs. 19,990 (8GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Realme 9 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G,, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9i Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0, upgradable to Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

50MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 18,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 8 Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Vivo Y21 2021 Price: Rs. 15,490

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO M4 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (Typical) battery Realme 8i Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery iQOO Z3 Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400mAh (Typical) battery

