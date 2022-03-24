Just In
iQOO Z6 To Realme 9: Best New Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India
Although mid-range smartphones have gotten a little more expensive in 2022, there are still a lot of devices that offer flagship-grade features and best-in-class performance. We have curated some of the best smartphones available in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India.
In our list, we have included smartphones from brands like iQOO, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo. Check out some of the best smartphones available in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India.
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO A76
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme C35
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- 2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OPPO A96 4G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo T1
Price: Rs. 19,990 (8GB RAM)
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 240Hz touch sampling rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G,, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Price: Rs. 18,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9i
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0, upgradable to Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Price: Rs. 18,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 8
Price: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Y21 2021
Price: Rs. 15,490
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO M4 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 (Upgradable to MIUI 13 soon)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (Typical) / 4,900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (Typical) battery
Realme 8i
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M32
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
iQOO Z3
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
