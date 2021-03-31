Is Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G A Threat To OnePlus 9? Features oi-Vivek

Samsung has launched the 5G iteration of the Galaxy S20FE, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in India. Given the current scenario, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE is likely to go head-to-head with the recently launched OnePlus 9, which costs a tad more than the latest 5G smartphone from Samsung.

If you are in the market for a flagship smartphone that does not cost a bomb, then the Galaxy S20 FE and the OnePlus 9 are the devices to consider. So, which one of these phones offers a bang-for-the-buck performance? Here's an analysis.

Which One Looks Better?

Design is something that depends on one's taste. In this case, I feel both devices look great in their own way. Both devices have an almost bezel-less design with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The frame of the Galaxy S20FE is made using metal, while the OnePlus 9 has a plastic frame.

On the other hand, the back panel of the OnePlus 9 is made using glass, while the Galaxy S20FE 5G has a plastic back panel. So, both devices do have a few compromises when it comes to build quality. If you look closely, even the camera setup on these phones looks similar. No matter which one you pick, the device is likely to offer a certain amount of satisfaction when it comes to design and build.

120Hz AMOLE Display On Offer

Do you know the other thing that's similar between these devices? It's the display. Both smartphones have a flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both offers features like HDR certification and also comes with HD content streaming support, thanks to Widewine L1 certification. So, on both devices, you will get a similar gaming and multimedia consumption experience.

Flagship Qualcomm Processors

In this regard, the OnePlus 9 is slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G, as it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the Galaxy S20FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is more than a year old.

When it comes to normal day-to-day tasks, both phones will offer good performance. However, in heavy gaming, the OnePlus 9 is likely to take a lead when compared to the Galaxy S20FE due to the more powerful CPU and GPU. The base variants of both models offer 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Triple Camera Setup With Unique Approach

Both smartphones have a triple camera setup with different camera configurations. The OnePlus 9 has a 48MP wide-angle camera, 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens, while the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G has a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Samsung flagship smartphones are always known for having a good camera setup, and the same applies to the Galaxy S20FE 5G smartphone too. The OnePlus 9's camera setup has been fine-tuned by Hasselblad, which makes it one of the best camera smartphones that OnePlus has ever produced.

X-Factors That Makes These Devices Unique

The OnePlus 9 inherits features like the 65W fast charging and OxygenOS, while the Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G has a few more additional features like wireless charging IP68 rating, and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Not to forget the price, where the Galaxy S20FE costs Rs. 47,999, Rs. 2000 less than the price of the OnePlus 9.

Which One's The Best?

If you want the latest processor, stock Android-like UI, and a premium build, the OnePlus 9 is a great device. Similarly, if you want a more versatile camera setup (don't get fooled by the numbers), wireless charging, IP 68 rating, and a complete flagship-like package, then, the Galaxy S20FE is the device to consider.

