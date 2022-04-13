Is Upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite An Affordable Version Of Oppo F21 Pro 5G? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is hosting an event on April 28 in India where it is going to unveil the affordable version of the Nord CE 2 dubbed Nord CE 2 Lite. The brand is yet to confirm the key specs of the upcoming Nord device.

However, multiple leaks and rumors have already brought the expected specifications and pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to light. Going by this, it seems the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be an affordable version of the recently launched Oppo F21 Pro 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Features

Starting with the design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite renders revealed it will have a metal frame and a rectangular rear camera module that will house two large camera sensors and a smaller camera along with an LED flash. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed on the right edge, while the volume rockers will be on the left side. The phone is rumored to drop the alert slider.

Coming to the features, the device is tipped to have a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP selfie camera sensor. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage.

Furthermore, the triple cameras on the back will include a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP mono lens. Other aspects will include Android 11-based OxygenOS custom skin, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging tech, and so on.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Vs Oppo F21 Pro

The newly announced Oppo F21 Pro has the same Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and camera setup. Also, it packs 33W charging tech; however, the Oppo phone comes with a smaller 4,500 mAh battery, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Both devices share similar specs; however, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is launched with a starting price of Rs. 26,999. On the other hand, the Nord CE 2 Lite is said to come under Rs. 20,000 segment. So, paying some extra bucks for the same specs does not make sense.

Should You Buy It Or Wait For OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. So, we'll suggest you to wait for the official announcement. The launch will take place on April 28 at 7:00 PM IST. If you want a premium-looking device, then go for the Oppo F21 Pro. As the Oppo F21 Pro has the industry-first Fiberglass-Leather Design which makes it super-premium, trendy, lightweight, and amazingly durable.

It measures 7.54mm in thickness and weighs only 175 grams. However, the Oppo F21 Pro supports only a standard refresh rate but you get AMOLED display. It also remains to be seen whether the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will feature AMOLED or IPS LCD panel.

