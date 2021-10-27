Jio Caller Tune Tips And Tricks: Easy Steps To Set JioTune Via JioSaavn, MyJioApp, And More

How To Set Jio Caller Tune Using MyJio App?

The MyJio app is the one-stop destination for all your Jio-related queries. The app is the easiest and simple way of setting a Jio caller tune. Here are the steps to set Jio caller tune using the MyJio app:

Step 1: Firstly, download the MyJio app from Google Play or the App Store, depending on the phone you're using

Step 2: Once the setup is done, head over to the JioTunes from the useful link

Step 3: Search for the song of your choice and even listen to the preview

Step 4: If you like it, you can select the ‘Set as JioTune' button

Step 5: This will now be selected as the Jio caller tune and you will get a confirmation SMS once activated

How To Set Jio Caller Tune Using IVR?

For the unaware, IVR expands to Interactive Voice Response, which is an automated phone system technology. Jio users can use the IVR system to set a caller tune on their Jio number. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Open the phone app with the Jio network > dial 56789

Step 2: Now, select the song of your choice from the Top Songs list

Step 3: Do note, you will have to select the number of the song on the list

Step 4: This will be set as your Jio caller tune and you will get an SMS to confirm it. Here, reply to the SNS with ‘Y' within 30 minutes

Step 5: Once you confirm the song of your choice, it will be set as your Jio caller tune

How To Set Jio Caller Tune With SMS?

Apart from using the MyJio app or the IVR platform, users can set their Jio caller tune via SMS. They can simply send a text to set their caller tune. Here are the steps to set caller tune via SMS:

Step 1: Firstly, users have to send an SMS with the first three words of the song/film/album to 56789 on the Jio number you want to set the caller tune

Step 2: You will now get an SMS with a song list and set of instructions on how to set the song of your choice as your JioTune.

Step 3: Now, you need to reply to this message as "JT" to 56789 and follow the instructions sent on your Jio phone

Step 4: Once done, confirm the song of your choice and it will be set as your Jio caller tune

How To Set Jio Caller Tune Via JioSaavn

JioSaavn is one of the leading music streaming apps in India. This app can also be used to set JioTunes on your Jio network for both Android and iPhone users. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Firstly, download the JioSaavn app from Google Play or Apple App Store depending on your phone

Step 1: Now, log in to your JioSaavn account or create a new one if you don't have it already

Step 3: Now, search for a song you want to set as your Jio caller tune

Step 4: Once done, select the "Set the Jio Tune" button just below the album, art, or the song title

Step 5: Jio users will get a confirmation SMS that the song has been set as your JioTunes that everyone can listen to when they call you

Jio Caller Tunes FAQs: JioTunes Frequently Asked Questions

Is Jio caller tune free?

Yes, JioTunes or Jio caller tune is free for all Jio customers and can be changed whenever they please.

How long does one JioTune last?

Every JioTune will last for 30 days and will be free of cost.

Which is the best JioTune?

Jio keeps updating the list of top trending songs, which can be selected as their JioTune.

How To Copy JioTune Of Another User?

Step 1: You need to press * (star) when you hear the caller tune of another Jio caller - before the call is answered

Step 2: You will then receive an SMS to confirm if you want to set that song as your JioTune

Step 3: Reply ‘Y' to the SMS within 30 minutes

Step 4: You will then get another SMS as a confirmation for your Jio caller tune

How To Search For Songs To Set As Jio Caller Tune?

You can find a song of your choice on the MyJio app > Jio Tunes. You can also search for songs on the MySaavn app. Plus, Jio users can send an SMS to 56789 with the first three words of the song/artist/album/movie name to find the songs of their choice.

How do I stop JioTune on my phone?

You can SMS "Stop" to 56789 to stop the current JioTune. You can also stop the Jio caller tune via the MyJio app or the JioSaavn app.