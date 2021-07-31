JioPhone Is Helping Reliance Jio In Increasing Its Active User Base: Know How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is leading the telecom sector keeps launching offers for its users, especially for JioPhone users. The company has recently launched an offer called Buy 1 and Get 1 offer for its JioPhone users. Under this benefit, users will get access to double data benefits on the JioPhone plans.

JioPhone Buy 1 Get 1 Offer: Check Details

It is worth noting that this is not a new offer but seems a really good deal for JioPhone users with every single recharges. So, let's find out all offers that you are getting with JioPhone plans.

Under the same scheme, users are getting six-packs, which are priced at Rs. 39, Rs. 69, Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185 respectively. The first plan in the Buy 1 Get 1 offer will cost you Rs. 39, where users have 1400MB data, unlimited calling, and access to Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

This pack is valid for 14 days, while Rs. 69 pack offers unlimited calling, 7GB of data, and without any SMS benefit for 14 days. The Rs. 75 pack also offers 3GB of data, unlimited calling, 50 messages, and access to Jio apps.

The Rs. 125 JioPhone plan offers 14GB of data, unlimited calling, 300 messages, and Jio apps for 28 days. The Rs. 155 JioPhone plan offers 28GB of data, unlimited calling, and a Jio apps subscription.

It includes 100 messages per day for 28 days, then there is a pack of Rs. 185. The Rs. 185 pack offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to Jio applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud for 28 days.

It is worth noting that these JioPhone plans offer the double benefit with these packs, which means users will get double data and message benefits with these packs.

These packs are quite affordable and priced under Rs. 200, which is why all JioPhone users are enjoying all benefits and it helped the telecom operator to increase its active user base along with a market share in the country.

