JioPhone Next Alternatives With Better Value For Money Proposition

The JioPhone looks very attractive at Rs. 1,999. However, when you associate this device with Rs. 6,499 price tag, it loses most of its charm. On top of that, the JioPhone Next also has network restrictions and looks dated when compared to phones priced around Rs. 6,000.

We have now come up with a list of smartphones that can give tough competition to the JioPhone Next. Hence, if you are looking for a smartphone similar to the JioPhone Next, you can consider one of these devices. On top of that, unlike the JioPhone Next, you can grab one of these as early as today.

Redmi 9A

There is no denying the fact that the Redmi 9A is a much superior product when compared to the JioPhone Next in almost every aspect. The device is currently available for Rs. 6,999 and has a better, bigger, and more modern-looking display when compared to JioPhone Next. On top of that. the smartphone is based on a more powerful MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

The device even has a massive 5,000 mAh battery when compared to the 3,500 mAh battery on the JioPhone Next. Overall, a better package than the JioPhone Next for just Rs. 500 more.

Realme C11 2021

Another smartphone that can compete against the JioPhone Next is the Realme X11 2021. The package you get here is also similar to the Redmi 9A with a 6.5-inch HD display with a waterdrop notch, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix Smart 5A costs Rs. 6,699 and comes very close to the JioPhone Next in terms of pricing. This device has a 6.52-inch display, which is bigger and much more modern looking than the JioPhone Next. Additionally, the device makes use of the MediaTek Helio A20 and is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery.

Lava Z66

The Lava Z66 comes with a retail price tag of Rs. 6,999 and offers features like a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera. This is also one of the few smartphones in the sub Rs. 7000 category to offer 3GB RAM, while most of the devices just include 2GB RAM.

Itel Vision 1

The Itel Vision 1 is also priced at Rs. 6,999 and this device also has a dual-camera setup at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. Powering this phone is an octa-core processor from Unisoc with a 400 mAh battery.