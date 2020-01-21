ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Last Chance To Buy Best Mid-Range Smartphones With Discounts

    By
    |

    As the great Indian festival sales by Amazon is about to end, more offers are surfacing. Before the first grand sales of 2020 gets finished, the consumers must look for more new offers. So far we know, the e-commerce giant is offering some valuable new offers on several mid-range smartphones. A few of these phones can be found on the list below.

    Best Mid-Range Smartphones Offers On Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020
     

    Amazon's offers are bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 941 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 12,150 off on exchange on the phone.

    Redmi K20 PRO

    Redmi K20 PRO

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 24,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 1,177 per month.

    vivo V15 Pro
     

    vivo V15 Pro

    On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 9,150.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 19,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options with 33% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 833 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 847 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 10,600 off on exchange.

    vivo V17

    vivo V17

    On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 5,000. It is priced at Rs. 22,990. You will also get up to Rs. 9,100 off on exchange.

    Oppo Reno 2F

    Oppo Reno 2F

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 23,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It is available in Lake Green and Sky White color options. You will get a bigger exchange offer on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    This smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 377 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange.

    vivo S1

    vivo S1

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,990 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

    Huawei Y9 Prime

    Huawei Y9 Prime

    On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 9,100.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options with 16% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.

    Oppo F15

    Oppo F15

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 941 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 9,100 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras, and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
