Just In
- 19 min ago Xiaomi Mi Router 4C With Support For Up To 64 Devices Launched In India
-
- 25 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leak Suggests 12MP Camera, Secondary Display
- 43 min ago Oppo Find X2 Tipped To Feature Sony’s New 48MP Camera Sensor
- 1 hr ago How To Get Free Broadband Service From BSNL: Check All The Details Here
Don't Miss
- Movies Allu Arjun Thanks Fans for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s Success
- News Modi should do 'Naukri Par Charcha', listen to people: Sitaram Yechury
- Lifestyle Here Are Fashion Lessons From Deepika Padukone In How To Slay It In Formal And Glamourous
- Sports Thailand Masters: Saina, Srikanth hope to keep Olympic dream alive
- Finance Ice-Cream And Frozen Desserts To Get Costlier
- Automobiles Triumph Rocket 3R Motorcycles Deliveries Begin In India: Currently Available In Eight Cities Only
- Travel 7 Patriotic Places To Visit This Republic Day
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Last Chance To Buy Best Mid-Range Smartphones With Discounts
As the great Indian festival sales by Amazon is about to end, more offers are surfacing. Before the first grand sales of 2020 gets finished, the consumers must look for more new offers. So far we know, the e-commerce giant is offering some valuable new offers on several mid-range smartphones. A few of these phones can be found on the list below.
Amazon's offers are bigger exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, GST invoice using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases, and more.
Redmi K20
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 941 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 12,150 off on exchange on the phone.
Redmi K20 PRO
The smartphone is available at Rs. 24,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 1,177 per month.
vivo V15 Pro
On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 9,150.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 19,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options with 33% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 833 per month.
Samsung Galaxy A50
This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 847 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 10,600 off on exchange.
vivo V17
On buying the device, you will get a discount of Rs. 5,000. It is priced at Rs. 22,990. You will also get up to Rs. 9,100 off on exchange.
Oppo Reno 2F
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 23,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It is available in Lake Green and Sky White color options. You will get a bigger exchange offer on the phone.
Samsung Galaxy A50s
This smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 377 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange.
vivo S1
The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,990 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.
Huawei Y9 Prime
On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 9,100.00 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 15,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options with 16% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month.
Oppo F15
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 941 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 9,100 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras, and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.
-
19,990
-
22,300
-
29,862
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,998
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
64,882
-
34,998
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
42,900
-
19,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000