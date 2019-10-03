Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Day 4 Offers and Discounts On Mid Range Smartphones

Offers by Amazon include 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

Poco F1 At Rs. 15,999

The users can get the device at a price of Rs. 15,999. You will save Rs. 9,000 on buying the handset. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with the support of Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Vivo Y15 At Rs. 10,000

On buying the handset, you will get up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange offer. You will get Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. You will also get an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on buying the phone via seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd.

Oppo A5 2020 At Rs. 13,990

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,990 and you can get the device with a starting EMI from Rs. 659 per month. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30 At Rs. 11,999

The smartphone's price comes at Rs. 11,999. The starting EMI for buying the handset is from Rs. 471 per month. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and comes with 15W Type-C fast charging support.

Huawei Y9 Prime At Rs. 15,990

The handset is available at Rs. 15,990. On buying the handset, you will get 1-year free screen replacement. And, you will get up to Rs. 10,500 off on exchange offer.

Oppo K3 At Rs 15,990

The smartphone is available from Rs. 18,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. You can save up to Rs. 10,000 on total purchases of Rs. 50,000 and above across all orders with SBI credit and debit cards.

Vivo V15 At Rs. 15,990

You will get up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer on the device. It comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. It gets powered by the MediaTek P70 processor.

10.or G2 At Rs. 10,499

The handset is available at Rs. 10,499. It comes with a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB, and a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Honor 20i At Rs. 11,999

The EMI for the device starts from Rs. 565 per month. It is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes with a FHD+ display, Android 9 Pie based on EMUI 9.0.1 OS, and a 3,400 mAh battery.

Huawei P30 Lite At Rs. 15,990

The handset is available at Rs. 15,990 and you can get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 753 per month. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A30s At Rs. 16,999

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You can purchase the device from an EMI starting at Rs. 800 per month.