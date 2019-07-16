ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Last Day Sale – Heavy Discounts On Bestselling Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon's current Prime Day sale is running, which will end today(16th July) by midnight. And the platform still has lot of amazing offers, using which you can avail some bestselling budget smartphones . These devices have been included in our list below. Check it thoroughly, and purchase the right device.

    Amazon Prime Last Day Sale – Discounts On Bestselling Budget Phones

     

    On the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, the consumers will get some enticing deals. These are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The consumers can also get a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

    There are a few more attractive deals, which will also help you in saving your extra chunks. This is how, Amazon will make your purchasing a worth.

    42% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3,000 MAh Battery

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5,000 MAh Battery
    25% off on Honor 8X
     

    25% off on Honor 8X

    Key Specs

    • 6.5inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 20MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3,750 MAh Battery

    44% off on Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    37% off on Huawei Y9

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 FM Radio
    • 4,000 MAh Battery

    56% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    26% off on Redmi 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4,000mAh Battery

    33% off on Redmi Y2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    41% off on Oppo A7

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
