Amazon Prime Last Day Sale – Heavy Discounts On Bestselling Budget Smartphones

Amazon's current Prime Day sale is running, which will end today(16th July) by midnight. And the platform still has lot of amazing offers, using which you can avail some bestselling budget smartphones . These devices have been included in our list below. Check it thoroughly, and purchase the right device.

On the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, the consumers will get some enticing deals. These are no-cost EMI option on some credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, and 100% purchase protection plan on the devices. The consumers can also get a GST invoice while buying the phones, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

There are a few more attractive deals, which will also help you in saving your extra chunks. This is how, Amazon will make your purchasing a worth.

42% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3,000 MAh Battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy M20 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5,000 MAh Battery 25% off on Honor 8X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

20MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3,750 MAh Battery 44% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 37% off on Huawei Y9 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 FM Radio

4,000 MAh Battery 56% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 26% off on Redmi 6 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4,000mAh Battery 33% off on Redmi Y2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 41% off on Oppo A7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

