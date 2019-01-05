Last week Leaked and rumored smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With the starting of the new year 2019, our makers have been coming with some better concepts related to designs and features of the smartphones. It could be believed users in the later days might be able to see some new and advanced features in their devices. Last week Google or any other search engines had the privilege to share a few leaked and rumored smartphones. The impact is such that the market is abuzz, leaving the consumers stunned.
Despite coming with goodness, there is no official announcement of their releasing dates. But still, you can get to know about their features. Some of these phones are running the latest Android 9(Pie) which comes with many user-friendly and newer set of features. You can get to see battery backup in few of them of up to 5000 mah, which means you won't be drained out for the longest duration.
Even after extensive usages, you can comfortable last up to 3 days. The amera is another prime aspect to look for. A couple of these handsets sport rear camera up to 48MP, matchable to that of a DSLR. Even the front snappers look highly defined. Also, the processors used by them seem to be the fastest and the most powerful.
You can get to know more hidden features of such phones on the list that we have introduced below.
Xiaomi Mi 9
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- 48 MP and 12MP Rear camera
- 24 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Octa-core
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 13MP, 5MP, 5MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Exynos 7870 Octa (14 nm)
- Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
- 16/32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.13 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Octa-core
- 32/64 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 13 MP and 5 MP Rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 5.8 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
- Octa-core
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
- 48 MP Rear camera
- 20 MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Motorola P40
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- Octa-core
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 48 MP and 5 MP rear camera
- 12MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery
Huawei P30
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6-inch ,OLED ,2340 x 1080
- Android 9 Pie
- EMUI 9.0
- 40MP + 20MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 6GB RAM
- 28/256GB of storage
- 4,000 mAh Battery
Moto Z4 Play
Rumored and leaked Specs
- a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that boasts a Full HD+ resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio
- 16MP selfie shooter
- a single 16MP camera
- Snapdragon 660 chipset
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 3500mAh battery
Mi A3
Rumored and leaked Specs
- 6.15 inches LTPS IPS LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Android 9 Pie
- Rear: 41 MP+ 20 MP + 16 MP Front: 20 MP + 16 MP
- RAM: 8 GB Internal: 128 GB Expandable: 512 GB
- 3700mAh Battery