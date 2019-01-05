Last week Leaked and rumored smartphones

With the starting of the new year 2019, our makers have been coming with some better concepts related to designs and features of the smartphones. It could be believed users in the later days might be able to see some new and advanced features in their devices. Last week Google or any other search engines had the privilege to share a few leaked and rumored smartphones. The impact is such that the market is abuzz, leaving the consumers stunned.

Despite coming with goodness, there is no official announcement of their releasing dates. But still, you can get to know about their features. Some of these phones are running the latest Android 9(Pie) which comes with many user-friendly and newer set of features. You can get to see battery backup in few of them of up to 5000 mah, which means you won't be drained out for the longest duration.

Even after extensive usages, you can comfortable last up to 3 days. The amera is another prime aspect to look for. A couple of these handsets sport rear camera up to 48MP, matchable to that of a DSLR. Even the front snappers look highly defined. Also, the processors used by them seem to be the fastest and the most powerful.

You can get to know more hidden features of such phones on the list that we have introduced below.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core

256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM

48 MP and 12MP Rear camera

24 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.38 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core

64 GB, 4 GB RAM

13MP, 5MP, 5MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Exynos 7870 Octa (14 nm)

Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53

16/32 GB, 3 GB RAM

13MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.13 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Octa-core

32/64 GB, 3 GB RAM

13 MP and 5 MP Rear camera

8MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Rumored and leaked Specs

5.8 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)

Octa-core

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

48 MP Rear camera

20 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Motorola P40 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP and 5 MP rear camera

12MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4132 mAh battery Huawei P30 Rumored and leaked Specs

6-inch ,OLED ,2340 x 1080

Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.0

40MP + 20MP + 5MP Rear camera

6GB RAM

28/256GB of storage

4,000 mAh Battery Moto Z4 Play Rumored and leaked Specs

a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that boasts a Full HD+ resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio

16MP selfie shooter

a single 16MP camera

Snapdragon 660 chipset

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

3.5mm headphone jack

3500mAh battery Mi A3 Rumored and leaked Specs

6.15 inches LTPS IPS LCD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Android 9 Pie

Rear: 41 MP+ 20 MP + 16 MP Front: 20 MP + 16 MP

RAM: 8 GB Internal: 128 GB Expandable: 512 GB

3700mAh Battery