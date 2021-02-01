For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Sony Xperia Pro, Mi 11, Motorola Edge S And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
We are about to enter another month of 2021 and still the already unveiled Samsung flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S21 Ultra is topping the charts of trending smartphones. This device comes with impressive specifications that ups the benchmark for smartphones.
Besides the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the other premium smartphones that have taken their position in the list of trending smartphones list include the Sony Xperia Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11. Also, we have the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco X3 NFC.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 12/16GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP Quad Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- IP68
- 5000mAh Battery
Sony Xperia Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB RAM, 512GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 11
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco M3
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- 6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM
- 128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 5G SA/NSA
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Motorola Edge S
- 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, 8MP 100° ultra-wide camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
source: 1
Comments