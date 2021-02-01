Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Sony Xperia Pro, Mi 11, Motorola Edge S And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We are about to enter another month of 2021 and still the already unveiled Samsung flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S21 Ultra is topping the charts of trending smartphones. This device comes with impressive specifications that ups the benchmark for smartphones.

Besides the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the other premium smartphones that have taken their position in the list of trending smartphones list include the Sony Xperia Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11. Also, we have the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco X3 NFC. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

12/16GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP Quad Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

IP68

5000mAh Battery Sony Xperia Pro Key Specs 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB RAM, 512GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 10

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 11 Key Specs

6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Poco M3 Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Key Specs

6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Motorola Edge S Key Specs

6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

64MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera, 8MP 100° ultra-wide camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

