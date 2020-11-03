Just In
- 2 min ago Micromax In Note 1 With MediaTek Helio G85 Processor Goes Official; Starting Price At Rs. 10,999
-
- 56 min ago Blaupunkt BTW Air Earbuds Launched In India With IPX5 Rating; Should You Buy?
- 57 min ago Micromax IN 1B Budget Smartphone Officially Announced In India: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago Moto G10 Play Design Leaked Via Renders; Expected Features
Don't Miss
- Finance Rally In Banking And Financial Stocks Help Sensex Reclaim 40000 Mark
- Sports Feel crazily lucky, says Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings after retirement
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Ignores Eijaz Khan While Leaving House; Nishant Malkani Eliminated Too
- News US elections: Special prayers in TN for Harris’ victory
- Lifestyle Karwa Chauth 2020: Ingredients, Muhurat And Significance Of Sargi
- Automobiles Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 76.70 Lakh
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Delhi In November
- Education HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result 2020: How To Check Matric Supplementary Result 2020
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max OnePlus Nord N10 5G And More
Of late, we have been coming across numerous smartphone launches and announcements from various brands. Many smartphone makers ranging from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and others have come up with their recent offerings for this year. These devices are making their way into the market that has made them trending. The recent wave of iPhones in the iPhone 12 series are among them and these are hitting the tech headlines as these devices are going on sale with attractive discounts and offers.
Likewise, the OnePlus 8T, which is the latest market entrant and the other devices such as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are also hitting the headlines.
Having said that, here we have listed the top trending smartphones of this week over here. Do check out the list from below.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging.
Apple iPhone 12
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300mAh battery
Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.76-Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display
- 3.13GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 9000 5G Processor
- 12GB RAM+256GB ROM
- 50MP+20MP+12MP+8MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 5G
- 4G
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- GPS/NavIC
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20P Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 mini
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy M51
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
LG K92 5G
- 6.7-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD Punch Hole Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm 5G Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP+ 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4,000mAh battery
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,940
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099