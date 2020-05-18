Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A Quantum, Poco F2 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max And More

A number of new smartphones have made it to the market in the last month. Amoungst them is the Poco F2 Pro which has been in the rumor mill from the last year. Additionally, Samsung has also introduced a new Galaxy smartphone called the Galaxy A Quantum.

But, a number of devices made it to the trending list. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and care to know the one trending last week, this list is what you need to go through.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4700mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs