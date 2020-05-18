ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A Quantum, Poco F2 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max And More

    By
    |

    The smartphone industry is apparently getting back on track after over a month of halt in services due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Indian government has also given some respite to the e-commerce platforms in terms of non-essential item deliveries, allowing the smartphone brands to launch their new products and also start selling the previously launched ones.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones
     

    A number of new smartphones have made it to the market in the last month. Amoungst them is the Poco F2 Pro which has been in the rumor mill from the last year. Additionally, Samsung has also introduced a new Galaxy smartphone called the Galaxy A Quantum.

    But, a number of devices made it to the trending list. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and care to know the one trending last week, this list is what you need to go through.

    Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

    Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4700mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, dual microphones
    • Splash-proof (P2i coating)
    • Dimensions: 165.7×76.6×8.8mm; Weight: 209g
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C
    • 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 16:55 [IST]
