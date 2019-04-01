ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Most Trending Smartphones from Last Week: Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Huawei P30 Pro and more

    By
    |

    Last week has been a roller-coaster ride for the smartphone industry. While Huawei's latest P30 smartphone series has been grabbing the headlines last week with its launch, the Redmi Note 7 lineup is still the star launch in the affordable smartphone segment.

    Most Trending Smartphones from Last Week

     

    There are some other smartphones as well which were launched recently and have been trending in the headlines. In this article, we have compiled a list of the most trending smartphones from last week.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Huawei P30

    Best Price of Huawei P30
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
    • 6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • 3650 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10+

    Best Price of Galaxy S10 plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • FM Radio
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
    Key Specs

    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue