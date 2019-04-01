TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- After 'Mission Shakti', PSLV-C45 Lifts Off With EMISAT, 28 International Satellites
- IPL 2019: CSK Vs RR, Highlights — Dhoni, Bravo Star As Chennai Super Kings Continue Unbeaten Run
- Kia Motors Concludes Its Roadshows Across India
- Buying Guide April 2019: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India
- 7 Best Low Risk Short Term Investments In India
- Akshay Kumar On Whether His Son Aarav Wants To Act!
- What Are Diabetes Skin Patches
- Best Places To Visit In India In April: A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
Most Trending Smartphones from Last Week: Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Huawei P30 Pro and more
Last week has been a roller-coaster ride for the smartphone industry. While Huawei's latest P30 smartphone series has been grabbing the headlines last week with its launch, the Redmi Note 7 lineup is still the star launch in the affordable smartphone segment.
There are some other smartphones as well which were launched recently and have been trending in the headlines. In this article, we have compiled a list of the most trending smartphones from last week.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30
Best Price of Huawei P30
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM
- 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- 3650 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Best Price of Galaxy S10 plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- FM Radio
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 5000 MAh Battery