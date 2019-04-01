Most Trending Smartphones from Last Week: Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Huawei P30 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week has been a roller-coaster ride for the smartphone industry. While Huawei's latest P30 smartphone series has been grabbing the headlines last week with its launch, the Redmi Note 7 lineup is still the star launch in the affordable smartphone segment.

There are some other smartphones as well which were launched recently and have been trending in the headlines. In this article, we have compiled a list of the most trending smartphones from last week.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE
Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs
6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM 64/128/256GB ROM

40MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

3650 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

FM Radio

5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs
6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

5000 MAh Battery