Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Xperia L4, Galaxy A51 And More
Smartphones that arrived last week are hard to get over, because of the features these phones are loaded with. The ace devices remain the Galaxy S20 lineup which makes it into the list with a few other devices on the list below.
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G launched with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity O display. Other highlights are 108MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery, and 5G and LTE ports for connections.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, is another fruit on the table to grab. The handset's iconic features include AI 64MP quad rear cameras, Liquid Cool technology, built-in Alexa, splash proof design, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At just a price tag of Rs. 13,999, the handset with such features are more than worth to use.
The list mostly acquires Samsung phones with a couple of Xiaomi devices. And, the list also has Sony Xperia L4, which forayed in the market after quite long. Collectively, these devices can offer you with the best user-experience.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera
- 40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
- Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia L4
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1680×720 pixels) HD+ 21:9 display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,580mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP 117° (13MP 123° in Mi 10) ultra-wide angle lens,
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging
- Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 108 MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4780 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20+
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
