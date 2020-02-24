Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Xperia L4, Galaxy A51 And More

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G launched with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity O display. Other highlights are 108MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery, and 5G and LTE ports for connections.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, is another fruit on the table to grab. The handset's iconic features include AI 64MP quad rear cameras, Liquid Cool technology, built-in Alexa, splash proof design, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At just a price tag of Rs. 13,999, the handset with such features are more than worth to use.

The list mostly acquires Samsung phones with a couple of Xiaomi devices. And, the list also has Sony Xperia L4, which forayed in the market after quite long. Collectively, these devices can offer you with the best user-experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera

40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Sony Xperia L4

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1680×720 pixels) HD+ 21:9 display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,580mAh built-in battery with fast charging

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP 117° (13MP 123° in Mi 10) ultra-wide angle lens,

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery with 30W QC 4+ / PD3.0 wired and wireless fast charging, 10w wireless reverse charging

Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

108 MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4780 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

