Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco C3 An
Over the past couple of months, smartphone manufacturers have become quite aggressive in terms of product launches. We have seen multiple new arrivals in the recent times in all the categories ranging from budget to premium series. If you have been following us then you must be aware that we compile a list of smartphones every week that have grabbed all the attention amongst the audience.
This week as well we are back with a new list of most trending smartphones of the last week. Amongst the several new launches, the Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and the Poco C3 managed to top the trending charts. Not just these smartphones, several other were also hitting the headlines.
Take for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone then this is the list you need to give a look.
Google Pixel 5
- 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display, 432 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP rear camera + 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD 2.5D DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Rumoured Key Specs
- A 6.7-inch OLED display
- iOS 14
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, One UI 2.5
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5Mp + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32Mp Front Camera
- Li-Ion, Non-Removable Battery
Xiaomi Poco C3
- 6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Octa-core
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) Battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
