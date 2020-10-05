Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco C3 An

This week as well we are back with a new list of most trending smartphones of the last week. Amongst the several new launches, the Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and the Poco C3 managed to top the trending charts. Not just these smartphones, several other were also hitting the headlines.

Take for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone then this is the list you need to give a look.

Google Pixel 5

Key Specs



6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display, 432 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP rear camera + 16MP 107° Ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD 2.5D DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Rumoured Key Specs

A 6.7-inch OLED display

iOS 14

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A72

Rumoured Key Specs



6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI 2.5

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5Mp + 5MP Rear Camera

32Mp Front Camera

Li-Ion, Non-Removable Battery

Xiaomi Poco C3

Rumoured Key Specs



6.53 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core

32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) Battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs