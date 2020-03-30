Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Huawei P40 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Galaxy M51 And More
We have seen a whole lot of smartphone launches since the beginning of 2020. Major players like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Huawei, and others have launched their new generation smartphones for the consumers. And not just affordable smartphones, we have got to see some flagship launches as well from the beginning of this year.
Some of these brands added new products to their existing list.
Huawei has unveiled its flagship P40 series after all the hype last week. As suggested via the leaks, the Chinese tech giant has launched the P40 and the P40 Pro packed with OLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, up to 50MP quad-camera setup and Kirin 990 flagship chipset.
Xiaomi also extended its flagship Mi 10 series with the Mi 10 Lite and has also introduced the Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, you might be wondering why we are speaking of the recent launches.
Well, in this article we are compiling a list of most popular smartphones of the last week. So, if you have missed any of the new launches and are out looking for the recent popular launches, then this article will guide you with the same.
HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2640 x 1200 pixels) Flex OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 HDR
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.1
- Dual SIM
- P40 Pro - 50MP + 40MP + 12MP RYYB periscope camera
- P40 Pro- 50MP + 40MP + 8MP periscope camera + 8MP telephoto camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-Display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4160mAh (Typical) battery with 20W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- Redmi K30 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Redmi K30 Pro zoom edition - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4700mAh (Typical) battery
Huawei P40
- 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display
- HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 10 with EMUI 10.0
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 16MP + 8MP telephoto camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
