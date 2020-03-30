Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Huawei P40 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Galaxy M51 And More

Huawei has unveiled its flagship P40 series after all the hype last week. As suggested via the leaks, the Chinese tech giant has launched the P40 and the P40 Pro packed with OLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, up to 50MP quad-camera setup and Kirin 990 flagship chipset.

Xiaomi also extended its flagship Mi 10 series with the Mi 10 Lite and has also introduced the Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Now, you might be wondering why we are speaking of the recent launches.

Well, in this article we are compiling a list of most popular smartphones of the last week. So, if you have missed any of the new launches and are out looking for the recent popular launches, then this article will guide you with the same.

HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2640 x 1200 pixels) Flex OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 HDR

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G with processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 10.1

Dual SIM

P40 Pro - 50MP + 40MP + 12MP RYYB periscope camera

P40 Pro- 50MP + 40MP + 8MP periscope camera + 8MP telephoto camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-Display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4160mAh (Typical) battery with 20W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Redmi K30 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Redmi K30 Pro zoom edition - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4700mAh (Typical) battery

Huawei P40

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 Pixels) FHD+ OLED display

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU, Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs(Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Android 10 with EMUI 10.0

Dual SIM

50MP + 16MP + 8MP telephoto camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Rumored Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP (Pro Max) / 16MP (Pro) front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs