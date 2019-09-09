ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Nokia 7.2 And More

    By
    |

    Last week's most trending smartphones have been listed below. Some devices were unveiled at the ongoing IFA 2019. More devices can be expected before the event ends. We have added Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max which comes with a triple-lens camera, a haptic touch feature and runs the latest iOS 13.

    Most Trending Smartphones
     

    HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 looks refreshing in terms of design. It sports a smaller dewdrop notch display and houses a circular rear camera module.

    The Sony Xperia 5 is the latest entry from Sony that has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the unique 21:9 screen ratio that lets the display offer a more vivid view.

    The list is predominantly occupied by Samsung phones. Out of these, the Galaxy A90 5G features a solid metal frame with lovely rounded edges and a rich build quality.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro
     

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 5.8 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen
    • iOS 13
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery
    Nokia 7.2

    Nokia 7.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
    • 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Sony Xperia 5

    Sony Xperia 5

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display
    • Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus
    • 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • Bluetooth
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IP65/68
    • 3140mAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • iOS 13
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • iOS 13
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3110 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera + 5MP camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Samsung Galaxy M30s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
