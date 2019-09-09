Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Nokia 7.2 And More

HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 looks refreshing in terms of design. It sports a smaller dewdrop notch display and houses a circular rear camera module.

The Sony Xperia 5 is the latest entry from Sony that has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the unique 21:9 screen ratio that lets the display offer a more vivid view.

The list is predominantly occupied by Samsung phones. Out of these, the Galaxy A90 5G features a solid metal frame with lovely rounded edges and a rich build quality.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

5.8 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen

iOS 13

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera

12MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery

Nokia 7.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Sony Xperia 5

Key Specs

6.1 Inch FHD+ HDR OLED Display

Snapdragon 855 64-Bit Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP Triple Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Dual SIM

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

IP65/68

3140mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

iOS 13

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

iOS 13

Non-removable Li-Ion 3110 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Single / Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera + 5MP camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs