Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Motorola Edge X30, Redmi Note 11 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Following the announcement of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, Motorola took the honor of being the first manufacturer to unveil a smartphone with this processor. Well, the company launched the Moto Edge X30 that gained popularity and is topping the trending chart, thereby taking over the legacy of Redmi Note 11 Pro and pushing it to the second spot.
Next on our list of trending smartphones is Samsung Galaxy A52s, which managed to fight with other smartphones. Following this Samsung offering, we have the Moto Edge S30 at the fourth position.
In the fifth and sixth positions, we have the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also, the other smartphones in our trending chart include the Galaxy A12 and Poco X3 Pro.
Motorola Edge X30
- 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MYUI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits brightness
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Motorola Edge S30
- 6.8-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD 144Hz display, HDR10+
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets most trending smartphones
Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:52 [IST]
