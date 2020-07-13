Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9, OnePlus Nord 5G And More
Smartphones industry has seen multiple new product launches in the past few weeks. And the manufacturers are also gearing up to introduce new devices in the coming months. Xiaomi's former sub-brand Poco also introduced its new offering for the Indian consumers called the Poco M2 Pro.
The device comes as an affordable offering by the company packed with features such as a quad-rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and a fast charging supported battery.
OnePlus is also grabbing the attention with its upcoming affordable smartphone series called the OnePlus Nord. We have been compiling a list of smartphones that trend throughout a week. This time as well we have made a list of devices that have been topping the trending charts in India. Here is the list:
Poco M2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) processor
- 3GB RAM with 32 GB Internal Storagem 4GB/6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
- 64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
