Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy A51, Redmi Note 9, OnePlus Nord 5G And More

The device comes as an affordable offering by the company packed with features such as a quad-rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and a fast charging supported battery.

OnePlus is also grabbing the attention with its upcoming affordable smartphone series called the OnePlus Nord. We have been compiling a list of smartphones that trend throughout a week. This time as well we have made a list of devices that have been topping the trending charts in India. Here is the list:

Poco M2 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) processor

3GB RAM with 32 GB Internal Storagem 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus Nord 5G

Rumored Key Specs