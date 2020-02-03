Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Karan Johar Praises Ram Gopal Varma’s Generosity In Giving Him Bhoot Title!
- Sports PBL Season 5: Rituparna Das stuns Beiwen Zhang to take Pune 7 Aces into semis
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Prove That They Are The Most Stylish Mother-Son Duo
- News Panel probing Hyderbad encounter deaths holds first sitting
- Travel 13 Personality Traits Of An Avid Traveller
- Finance LIC IPO Could Make It The Biggest Listed Company In India
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
- Automobiles Hummer EV Teaser Video Released: GMC Confirms May 2020 Launch
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X2, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Xperia 5 Plus And More
Last week, users witnessed the launch of quite a few smartphones, which also became the trending ones. There are several key features that can tempt you for the purchasing of these phones. While we are eyeing for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch, in particular, we will be seeing several more phones alongside electronics in the upcoming MWC event to be held later in February 2020.
Check our list of phones below. In the list, you can find a couple of devices bearing 64MP quad rear cameras, and with this particular primary lens, users can capture the vibrant images even in low-light conditions.
Some of these devices are getting Android 10 update, as a roll-out program. The new update carries the latest security patch. The update brings more new features that will offer the best user experience.
The design is another perspective that will attract you to these phones. Built with compactness and high-tech robust design, these phones can withstand accidental drops. These mobile phones are laced with massive battery setups, carrying fast charging support.
Let's have a look at the specs of these phones in more details.
Poco X2
Leaked Key Specs
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; One UI 2
- 108 MP + 48MP + 13MP rear camera
- 40MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia 5 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.6 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
- 128GB 6GB RAM
- 12MP + 12MP + 5MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,140
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,858
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,875
-
14,649
-
63,900
-
34,858
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210