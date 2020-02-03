Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X2, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Xperia 5 Plus And More

Check our list of phones below. In the list, you can find a couple of devices bearing 64MP quad rear cameras, and with this particular primary lens, users can capture the vibrant images even in low-light conditions.

Some of these devices are getting Android 10 update, as a roll-out program. The new update carries the latest security patch. The update brings more new features that will offer the best user experience.

The design is another perspective that will attract you to these phones. Built with compactness and high-tech robust design, these phones can withstand accidental drops. These mobile phones are laced with massive battery setups, carrying fast charging support.

Let's have a look at the specs of these phones in more details.

Poco X2

Leaked Key Specs

6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64MP + 8MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; One UI 2

108 MP + 48MP + 13MP rear camera

40MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Sony Xperia 5 Plus

Key Specs

6.6 inches OLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855

128GB 6GB RAM

12MP + 12MP + 5MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs