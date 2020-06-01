Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Nokia C5 Endi, Sony Xperia 1 II And More

And majority of the new offerings are backed with a 5G network support. A bumch of popular brands like Xiaomi, Nokia, and Sony have introduced their latest offerings.

Amongst the latest entrants are the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Nokia C5 Endi, Sony Xperia 1 II, and the Redmi 10 4G. This article is a compilation of all such devices that have been trending in the last week.

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU

10X Pro 5G - 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10X 5G - 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

10X Pro 5G - 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens

10X Pro 5G- 20MP front camera with 78.5° FOV

10X 5G - 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

10X 5G- 16MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (typical) battery with 33W (10X Pro 5G ) / 22.5W (10X 5G) fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia C5 Endi

Key Specs

6.52 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

64GB 3GB RAM

13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 II

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM

256GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4000mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + Secondary 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Key Specs