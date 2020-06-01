Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Nokia C5 Endi, Sony Xperia 1 II And More
Smartphone industry is getting back on its pace with the ease in the lockdown situation across the globe. The manufacturers have started launching their pending products that were slated to go official in the past few months. Also, smartphone sales have resumed in India and the remaining markets.
And majority of the new offerings are backed with a 5G network support. A bumch of popular brands like Xiaomi, Nokia, and Sony have introduced their latest offerings.
Amongst the latest entrants are the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Nokia C5 Endi, Sony Xperia 1 II, and the Redmi 10 4G. This article is a compilation of all such devices that have been trending in the last week.
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU
- 10X Pro 5G - 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10X 5G - 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 10X Pro 5G - 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens
- 10X Pro 5G- 20MP front camera with 78.5° FOV
- 10X 5G - 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 10X 5G- 16MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (typical) battery with 33W (10X Pro 5G ) / 22.5W (10X 5G) fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia C5 Endi
Key Specs
- 6.52 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- 64GB 3GB RAM
- 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 II
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, 81.5% NTSC color gamut Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + Secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Key Specs
- 6.57 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.6GHz Dimensity 820 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G SA / NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- GPS + GLONASS
- USB Type-C
- 4520 MAh Battery
