Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy A51 And More

Speaking of which, we have been listing down the top trending smartphones every week. This time as well we are back with another such list where not just budget smartphones but flagship devices have also been preferred by the masses. Take for instance the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The recently launched Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A51 also made it to the list of most trending smartphones last week. Have a look at the entire list below:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco M3

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 - USA/China/Korea

12 MP + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs