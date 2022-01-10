Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT2 Pro And More

For Quick Alerts
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
When it comes to smartphones, the very first week of 2022 was very interesting, we witnessed the launch of some of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor-powered smartphones. While brands like Xiaomi and Realme were some of the first companies to launch their flagship smartphones of 2022.
Similarly, Samsung also launched the most anticipated Galaxy S21 FE. We also got some official information on the products like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here are all the smartphones which were in the limelight during the first week of 2022, which also includes Apple's expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Realme GT 2 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 120Hz LTPO E5 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C Port, Stereo speakers
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers
- Dust and Water-resistant (IP68)
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12
- 6.28 inches Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Android 12, MIUI 13
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 256GB 8GB RAM
- 256GB 12GB RAM
- Android 12, MIUI 13
- Octa-core CPU
- 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display
- iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.2
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 128GB 6GB RAM
- 256GB 6GB RAM
- 512GB 6GB RAM
- 1TB 6GB RAM
- Li-Ion 4,352 mAh, non-removable Battery
vivo V23 Pro
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 13MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 MAh Battery
