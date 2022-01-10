Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT2 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

When it comes to smartphones, the very first week of 2022 was very interesting, we witnessed the launch of some of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor-powered smartphones. While brands like Xiaomi and Realme were some of the first companies to launch their flagship smartphones of 2022.

Similarly, Samsung also launched the most anticipated Galaxy S21 FE. We also got some official information on the products like the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here are all the smartphones which were in the limelight during the first week of 2022, which also includes Apple's expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Realme GT 2 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 120Hz LTPO E5 AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OnePlus 10 Pro Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C Port, Stereo speakers

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

Dust and Water-resistant (IP68)

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Key Specs 6.28 inches Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Android 12, MIUI 13

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1

128GB 8GB RAM

256GB 8GB RAM

256GB 12GB RAM

Octa-core CPU

50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.2

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

128GB 6GB RAM

256GB 6GB RAM

512GB 6GB RAM

1TB 6GB RAM

Li-Ion 4,352 mAh, non-removable Battery vivo V23 Pro Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300 mAh (typ) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Key Specs

6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

50MP + 13MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 MAh Battery

