Just In
- 33 min ago Realme RMX3092 Receives BIS Certification; Rumored To Be Realme X60 Pro
-
- 2 hrs ago Apple Won’t Delay Launch Of iPhone 13 Predicts Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
- 3 hrs ago Reliance Jio Asks TRAI To Take Strict Action Against Airtel And Vi; Here's Why
- 3 hrs ago Infinix Hot 10 Play Appears On FCC Listing; Specifications Tipped
Don't Miss
- News After Trudeau’s comments on farmer protests, India seeks to downturn political relations
- Lifestyle COVID-19 Triggered Mucormycosis: Everything You Need To Know
- Sports India vs Australia: Isa Guha feels Virat Kohli's men look more settled going into first Test
- Finance Mrs Bectors IPO Fully Subscribed Within First Half Of Day 1
- Movies BB 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Crazy Antics Leave Housemates In Splits; Netizens Call Her Entertainment Queen
- Automobiles Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Begin In India: The Most Powerful & Fuel-Efficient Version Yet!
- Education BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020: Submit Objection For Rejection Before December 16
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In December
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S21+, Poco M3, Galaxy A52, Mi 10T Pro And More
Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G have been sweeping the headlines even before the launch. Apart from the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, several other devices have been trending on our radar lately. We've compiled a list of last week's most trending smartphones that includes smartphones from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and more. Here are some of the trending smartphones of last week:
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones December
First on the list is the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, which is scheduled to debut in January. The phone's hands-on video emerged recently, making it to the list of last week's most trending smartphones. Packed with a triple-camera setup and a large display, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ promises an eye-catching design and powerful features under the hood.
Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S21+, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has also been trending last week. Falling in the same series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G promises several power-packed features both under the hood and on top. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A51 has also topped the charts last week.
Samsung aside, smartphones like the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G has emerged on last week's most trending smartphones. The Reno5 series has been sweeping the headlines much before its debut and its appearance on the trending list of smartphones is no surprise. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was also on last week's most trending smartphones list. With its unique features and large display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a phone that's classy and stylish.
Additionally, the last week's most trending smartphone list also included the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. With or without 5G, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the popular smartphones, and it has been so for a while now. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G was once again spotted on last week's most trending smartphones. Also, the Xiaomi Poco M3 was part of the list for its affordable price tag and the features it offers.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- S21 and S21 +- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Telephoto lens, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps
- S21 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz) / Wi-Fi 6E (S21 Ultra), Bluetooth 5.1, UWB (S21+ & S21 Ultra), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 4800mAh (S21+) BTTERY
Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.55 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco M3
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Dot Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 662 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Super AMOLED
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera with Samsung HMX 1/ 1.33″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, LED flash, 13MP 123° ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, 8K video recording
- 20MP front-facing camera with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
17,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470