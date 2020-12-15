Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S21+, Poco M3, Galaxy A52, Mi 10T Pro And More

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones December

First on the list is the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, which is scheduled to debut in January. The phone's hands-on video emerged recently, making it to the list of last week's most trending smartphones. Packed with a triple-camera setup and a large display, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ promises an eye-catching design and powerful features under the hood.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S21+, devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has also been trending last week. Falling in the same series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G promises several power-packed features both under the hood and on top. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A51 has also topped the charts last week.

Samsung aside, smartphones like the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G has emerged on last week's most trending smartphones. The Reno5 series has been sweeping the headlines much before its debut and its appearance on the trending list of smartphones is no surprise. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was also on last week's most trending smartphones list. With its unique features and large display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a phone that's classy and stylish.

Additionally, the last week's most trending smartphone list also included the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. With or without 5G, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the popular smartphones, and it has been so for a while now. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G was once again spotted on last week's most trending smartphones. Also, the Xiaomi Poco M3 was part of the list for its affordable price tag and the features it offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

S21 and S21 +- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Telephoto lens, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

S21 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz) / Wi-Fi 6E (S21 Ultra), Bluetooth 5.1, UWB (S21+ & S21 Ultra), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

4800mAh (S21+) BTTERY

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.55 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco M3

Rumoured Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Dot Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 662 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.5 inches Super AMOLED

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, 64MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs