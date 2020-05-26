Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: vivo X50 Pro, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note20+, iPhone SE And More

Every week we compile a list of smartphones that have been trending online. It's quite often that the trending list comprises of the new or upcoming launches.

Well, the last week's trending smartphone list has been a mixed bag. Let's g through the list and see which all smartphones made it to the top:

vivo X50 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, Funtouch 10.0

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

50MP + 13MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP Of Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G

Key Specs

6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI 2.1

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera

40MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera

20 Front Camera

Bluetooth

4G VoLTE/WiFi

USB Type-C

4700mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Specs



5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 11

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Of Rear Camera

16MP of Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4520 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

