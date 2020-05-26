For Quick Alerts
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: vivo X50 Pro, Galaxy A51, Galaxy Note20+, iPhone SE And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
With the government lifting the lockdown gradually across the nation, business seems to be coming back to normal for the smartphone manufacturers. In the past few weeks, several brands took the online route to announce their new products and resume their sales and services. Not just the budget segment, the mid-range and the premium segment have seen some new arrivals.
Every week we compile a list of smartphones that have been trending online. It's quite often that the trending list comprises of the new or upcoming launches.
Well, the last week's trending smartphone list has been a mixed bag. Let's g through the list and see which all smartphones made it to the top:
vivo X50 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 50MP + 13MP + 32MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ 5G
Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, One UI 2.1
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera
- 40MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera
- 20 Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- USB Type-C
- 4700mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Of Rear Camera
- 16MP of Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4520 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
