    Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, Mi 9, Oppo F11 Pro and more

    By
    |

    In the last week, users had seen some of the best popular devices. These handsets are trending because of the features they are coming with. For details, we have shared a list of these smartphones- which can take a look below. Some of the names include- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, Xiaomi Mi 9, Oppo F11 Pro and more.

    Last Week Most Trending smartphones

     

    Some of the handsets come with 'Aura Design' at the back. These handsets feature to the most 5000 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 4.0 or VOOC support. Some run Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10 out of the box, while rest other's OS is topped with some other skin.

    In terms of processor, a few of them come with Hyperboost technology which enhances overall performance. The technology enables devices to make the best use of available hardware resources for lag-free user experience. Ideally, the Hyperboost tech should maximize hardware utilization to offer better gaming performance, faster app loading, smoother animations and better memory management for a lag-free Smartphone experience.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

    Key Specs

    • S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
    • S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • S10 - 3,400mAh battery
    • S10+ - 4,100mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Motorola Razr 2019

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Octa-core, Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)
    • microSD, up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
    • 12MP Maine Camera
    • 8MP Rear camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 2730 mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, >60000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Oppo F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
