Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, Mi 9, Oppo F11 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

In the last week, users had seen some of the best popular devices. These handsets are trending because of the features they are coming with. For details, we have shared a list of these smartphones- which can take a look below. Some of the names include- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, Xiaomi Mi 9, Oppo F11 Pro and more.

Some of the handsets come with 'Aura Design' at the back. These handsets feature to the most 5000 mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 4.0 or VOOC support. Some run Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10 out of the box, while rest other's OS is topped with some other skin.

In terms of processor, a few of them come with Hyperboost technology which enhances overall performance. The technology enables devices to make the best use of available hardware resources for lag-free user experience. Ideally, the Hyperboost tech should maximize hardware utilization to offer better gaming performance, faster app loading, smoother animations and better memory management for a lag-free Smartphone experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Splash proof (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ Key Specs

S10 - 6.1-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 550ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

S10+ - 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 522ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

S10 - 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

S10+ - 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/512GB/1TB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

S10 and S10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

S10 - 3,400mAh battery

S10+ - 4,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Motorola Razr 2019 Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core, Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)

microSD, up to 256 GB

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

12MP Maine Camera

8MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 2730 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, >60000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera and 12MP and 16MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Oppo F11 Pro Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0