Just In
- 10 hrs ago Toreto Launches Blast Wireless Headphone With 9 Hour Battery Life At Rs. 1,999Toreto Launches Blast
-
- 10 hrs ago Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Offers On Electronics, Mobiles, Tablets, TV, Fashion And More
- 11 hrs ago Vodafone Announces Two New Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Calls And Up To 8GB Data
- 11 hrs ago Honor 30S 5G Under Development: Key Specs Leaked
Don't Miss
- Movies Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares News With A Video On Twitter
- News MP Crisis: Kamal Nath meets Governor, says govt in majority; rules out floor test
- Sports Coronavirus in sport: Bundesliga suspended till April 2
- Lifestyle Coronavirus: How To Make Hand Sanitiser At Home
- Automobiles Skoda Karoq Bookings Open At Rs 50,000 Ahead Of India Launch
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Telangana
- Finance Golden Rules of Investment
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max And More
Smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max were launched last week in India, adding to the list of most trending phones. Smartphones like the newly launched Realme 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with its enhanced camera capabilities, and more have also been some of the trending smartphones last week.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max are the latest smartphones in the Indian market. Features like ISRO's NaViC navigation support with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset make it one of the most affordable mid-tier smartphones in the Indian market right now.
While the Redmi Note 9 comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 6GB and 8GB variants.
Apart from the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 smartphones are some of the other trending smartphones from Xiaomi.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB/ 128 storage and 8GB + 128GB storage.
The triple camera setup with 64MP primary shooter followed by 2MP and 2MP lens make it one of the most affordable smartphones for Rs. 13,999 for the base variant.
Additionally, Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy A51 were some of the most trending smartphones in the Indian smartphone landscape.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the most premium smartphone launched by the company so far, packs features like 108MP primary camera. It also comes with 100X zooming capabilities, 8K video shooting support, and more.
Other Chinese smartphone brands like Huawei and Realme are part of the trending smartphone list for the past week.
The Huawei P40 Pro Premium, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i are some of the most sought-after devices currently. The Huawei P40 Pro Premium packs a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage paired with a powerful 32MP camera primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ full screen dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 400 ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio
- 48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, super macro, portrait, night mode, 960fps slowmotion, AI scene recognition, pro color, HDR, pro mode
- 13MP facing camera
- Android v10 operating system
- 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8nm octa core processor
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 5020mAH lithium-polymer large battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Key Specs
- a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display
- octa-Core processor is formed with a 2.2GHz Dual-core and a 1.8GHz Hexa core units
- a Quad Primary Camera setup with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- a 20MP Front Camera
- A 4,500 mAh Li-ion battery
Huawei P40 Pro Premium
Rumured Key Specs
- 52MP Sony IMX700 1/1.28″ 1.22μm pixels sensor with (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB for 13MP output
- 40MP 1/1.5″ Sony IMX650 RGGB ultra wide cine camera
- Telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom
- Dual prism periscope camera with 2P1G (plastic + glass) lenses for 10x optical zoom
- ToF sensor, Color temperature sensor
- LED flash
- Non-removable Li-Po 5500 mAh battery
Realme 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,385
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,988
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390