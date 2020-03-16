Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max And More

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max are the latest smartphones in the Indian market. Features like ISRO's NaViC navigation support with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset make it one of the most affordable mid-tier smartphones in the Indian market right now.

While the Redmi Note 9 comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in 6GB and 8GB variants.

Apart from the Redmi Note 9 Pro series, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 smartphones are some of the other trending smartphones from Xiaomi.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB/ 128 storage and 8GB + 128GB storage.

The triple camera setup with 64MP primary shooter followed by 2MP and 2MP lens make it one of the most affordable smartphones for Rs. 13,999 for the base variant.

Additionally, Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy A51 were some of the most trending smartphones in the Indian smartphone landscape.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the most premium smartphone launched by the company so far, packs features like 108MP primary camera. It also comes with 100X zooming capabilities, 8K video shooting support, and more.

Other Chinese smartphone brands like Huawei and Realme are part of the trending smartphone list for the past week.

The Huawei P40 Pro Premium, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i are some of the most sought-after devices currently. The Huawei P40 Pro Premium packs a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage paired with a powerful 32MP camera primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ full screen dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 400 ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio

48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, super macro, portrait, night mode, 960fps slowmotion, AI scene recognition, pro color, HDR, pro mode

13MP facing camera

Android v10 operating system

2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8nm octa core processor

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

5020mAH lithium-polymer large battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Key Specs

a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

octa-Core processor is formed with a 2.2GHz Dual-core and a 1.8GHz Hexa core units

a Quad Primary Camera setup with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

a 20MP Front Camera

A 4,500 mAh Li-ion battery

Huawei P40 Pro Premium

Rumured Key Specs

52MP Sony IMX700 1/1.28″ 1.22μm pixels sensor with (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB for 13MP output

40MP 1/1.5″ Sony IMX650 RGGB ultra wide cine camera

Telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom

Dual prism periscope camera with 2P1G (plastic + glass) lenses for 10x optical zoom

ToF sensor, Color temperature sensor

LED flash

Non-removable Li-Po 5500 mAh battery

Realme 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs