Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi Note 9 Pro was one of the most trending smartphones of last week, with its sales on various shopping platforms. The base variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs. 13,999, with additional benefits. The Redmi Note 9 was also part of the most trending list, along with its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8.

Apart from Redmi, another Chinese brand Realme made it to the last week's most trending smartphones list. The Realme C11 and the Realme Narzo series were some of the most searched devices. The Realme C11 is slated to launch on June 30 and is expected to pack a couple of premium features, including a couple of gaming enhancements.

Adding to the list is OnePlus, which has been making headlines for its mid-range budget smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill and is already one of the most trending smartphones ahead of its launch. While OnePlus is known for its flagships, the OnePlus Nord 5G is the company's mid-range venture.

There is also the Samsung Galaxy A and M series smartphones in the last week's most trending smartphones. Take the Samsung Galaxy A51, for instance. The mid-range smartphone is dubbed as one of the best smartphones for students with its quad-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 also made it to the most trending smartphones list. Interestingly, Samsung is working on the Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s smartphones as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is another device that was trending last week in the Galaxy A series. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy M31, which recently got a price hike in India. The base variant of the Galaxy M31 now costs Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Of course, there are a couple of offers and discounts via online retail sites.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

6.53 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor

3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras

13MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Realme C11

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor (Cortex-A53 CPUs) with ARM GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor

front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme Narzo

6.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Helio G80 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) processor

3GB RAM with 32 GB Internal Storage

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP ( f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus Nord 5G

