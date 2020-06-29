Just In
Don't Miss
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones
As we enter into the next quarter of 2020, a lot of smartphones are expected to hit the market. Although the buying scale is dropping low due to the pandemic, smartphone launches are still something people look forward to. Here are some of the last week's most trending smartphones, including the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, and more.
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi Note 9 Pro was one of the most trending smartphones of last week, with its sales on various shopping platforms. The base variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs. 13,999, with additional benefits. The Redmi Note 9 was also part of the most trending list, along with its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8.
Apart from Redmi, another Chinese brand Realme made it to the last week's most trending smartphones list. The Realme C11 and the Realme Narzo series were some of the most searched devices. The Realme C11 is slated to launch on June 30 and is expected to pack a couple of premium features, including a couple of gaming enhancements.
Adding to the list is OnePlus, which has been making headlines for its mid-range budget smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 5G has been doing rounds on the rumor mill and is already one of the most trending smartphones ahead of its launch. While OnePlus is known for its flagships, the OnePlus Nord 5G is the company's mid-range venture.
There is also the Samsung Galaxy A and M series smartphones in the last week's most trending smartphones. Take the Samsung Galaxy A51, for instance. The mid-range smartphone is dubbed as one of the best smartphones for students with its quad-camera setup.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 also made it to the most trending smartphones list. Interestingly, Samsung is working on the Galaxy A51s and Galaxy A71s smartphones as well.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is another device that was trending last week in the Galaxy A series. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy M31, which recently got a price hike in India. The base variant of the Galaxy M31 now costs Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Of course, there are a couple of offers and discounts via online retail sites.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Realme C11
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor (Cortex-A53 CPUs) with ARM GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor
- front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Narzo
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Helio G80 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) processor
- 3GB RAM with 32 GB Internal Storage
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP ( f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- 128GB Internal Storage
- 6GB RAM
- 64 MP + 16 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery
-
74,999
-
49,840
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
20,170
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
94,500
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130
-
11,099
-
8,566