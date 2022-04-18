Just In
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Redmi Note 11, And More
Samsung and Xiaomi have continued dominating the Indian smartphone market. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes devices from both these brands. Apart from Samsung and Xiaomi, brands like Poco, Vivo, and Apple phones were also spotted here. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
As mentioned earlier, Samsung has continued to dominate Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. This includes devices like the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which ships with the S Pen and Note-like features. Some of the other phones include the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s, and the Galaxy A13.
Xiaomi and its sub-brands have also secured a solid spot on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This includes phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is one of the highly anticipated smartphones. The Redmi Note 11 has also continued to trend on the list, making a significant impact.
Some of the other phones on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include the Vivo X Note, which ships with flagship features. The Poco F4 GT and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are also on the list.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
vivo X Note
- 7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Poco F4 GT
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery with 120
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
