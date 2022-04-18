Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Redmi Note 11, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung and Xiaomi have continued dominating the Indian smartphone market. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which includes devices from both these brands. Apart from Samsung and Xiaomi, brands like Poco, Vivo, and Apple phones were also spotted here. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung has continued to dominate Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. This includes devices like the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which ships with the S Pen and Note-like features. Some of the other phones include the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s, and the Galaxy A13.

Xiaomi and its sub-brands have also secured a solid spot on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This includes phones like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is one of the highly anticipated smartphones. The Redmi Note 11 has also continued to trend on the list, making a significant impact.

Some of the other phones on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones include the Vivo X Note, which ships with flagship features. The Poco F4 GT and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are also on the list.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery vivo X Note Key Specs

7-inch (3080 × 1440 pixels) 2K+ E5 AMOLED LTPO display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12

Dual SIM

50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Poco F4 GT Rumoured Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + 10-bit display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPPDDR5 (6400Mbps) RAM 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,700 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery with 120 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

