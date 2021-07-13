Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, And More

Let's start with Xiaomi smartphones. Xiaomi is undoubtedly one of the most popular brands in India. The list of trending smartphones of last week includes devices like the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. While these are smartphones of Xiaomi's sub-brand, it has continued to trend despite months after launch.

Other devices on the trending smartphones of last week's list include the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. These Poco smartphones offer unmatched specs for an attractive price tag, making them quite popular in the country.

Additionally, several Samsung smartphones are part of the trending smartphones of last week's list, including the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Other devices include the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32, and Galaxy A12. The list of trending smartphones of last week also includes the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with pro-game features. Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also part of this list with more than a year of popularity among users.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Asus Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

24MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A32

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A52

Key Specs

