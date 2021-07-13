ENGLISH

    Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, And More

    Smartphone launches have continued for most of the year. Moreover, smartphones that were already launched have continued their popularity streak. We have made a list of some trending smartphones of last week. The list includes devices like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Poco X3 Pro, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the trending smartphones of last week and their details.

     

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

    Let's start with Xiaomi smartphones. Xiaomi is undoubtedly one of the most popular brands in India. The list of trending smartphones of last week includes devices like the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10. While these are smartphones of Xiaomi's sub-brand, it has continued to trend despite months after launch.

    Other devices on the trending smartphones of last week's list include the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. These Poco smartphones offer unmatched specs for an attractive price tag, making them quite popular in the country.

    Additionally, several Samsung smartphones are part of the trending smartphones of last week's list, including the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

    Other devices include the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32, and Galaxy A12. The list of trending smartphones of last week also includes the Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with pro-game features. Plus, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also part of this list with more than a year of popularity among users.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Water resistant (IP68)
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Asus Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders

    Asus Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders

    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB storage
    • Android 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camer
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery

