Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Women’s T20 Challenge: We didn't know when we would play next, wanted to give our all: Mandhana
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Highlights: Farah Khan Conducts BB Ki Adalat; Aly Goni Loses His Cool
- News Bypolls: Nail-biter in MP as counting for 11 states to be held on Tuesday
- Education Bihar Open School Result 2020 Declared For Class 10th And 12th At bbose.org
- Lifestyle Key Nutrients For A Healthy Pregnancy: Folic Acid, Vitamins And More
- Finance Gold Prices Crash Rs 2,500 After Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Effective
- Automobiles Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon: Here Are All The Details
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC And More
Smartphone sales have been booming steadily in the country. Plus, several new smartphones have hit the market to make things more interesting. Here are some of the most trending smartphones last week. The list includes devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC, and several more. To note, devices from Huawei, Samsung, and others also add to the list of most trending smartphones.
Going into the details, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has remained one of the top positions as the most trending smartphone. Several smartphones from Xiaomi are also included like the Redmi Note 9 5G, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G, and so on. In fact, the Mi 10T 5G has been a global sensation as a strong competitor against the OnePlus 8T.
Other devices on the most trending list include the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has just entered the market. With 5G support and the new MagSafe charging technology, the iPhone 12 series, especially the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max have been trending all over.
Some of the other trending smartphones include the Huawei Nove 8 SE. Samsung smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy A51, and so on have also made it to the top trending smartphones this week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAMDual SIM
- 108 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.53 inches Full HD+ display
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAMexpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Huawei nova 8 SE
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.53 inch OLED, bezel-less waterdrop notch type display
- 64MP + 8 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset having an Octa-core, Dual-core Cortex A76 and a Hexa Core Cortex A55 processor layout both clocking at a speed of 2GHz
- 8GB RAM offers enhanced multitasking
- A Li-Polymer 3,800mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage for 10T Pro
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- Mi 10T - 64MP rear camera + 13MP 123° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP 2cm-10cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording
- Mi 10T Pro - 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,995
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999