Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC And More

Going into the details, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has remained one of the top positions as the most trending smartphone. Several smartphones from Xiaomi are also included like the Redmi Note 9 5G, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G, and so on. In fact, the Mi 10T 5G has been a global sensation as a strong competitor against the OnePlus 8T.

Other devices on the most trending list include the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which has just entered the market. With 5G support and the new MagSafe charging technology, the iPhone 12 series, especially the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max have been trending all over.

Some of the other trending smartphones include the Huawei Nove 8 SE. Samsung smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy A51, and so on have also made it to the top trending smartphones this week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAMDual SIM

108 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

Li-Po 4820 mAh, non-removable

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.53 inches Full HD+ display

Android 10, MIUI 12

Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAMexpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Rumoured Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Huawei nova 8 SE

Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.53 inch OLED, bezel-less waterdrop notch type display

64MP + 8 MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset having an Octa-core, Dual-core Cortex A76 and a Hexa Core Cortex A55 processor layout both clocking at a speed of 2GHz

8GB RAM offers enhanced multitasking

A Li-Polymer 3,800mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Key Specs

