Latest smartphones with a long-lasting battery life to buy under Rs 15,000

Though there are several advancements in the smartphone industry but one major concern of users still remains. Well, the talk is about the battery life of smartphones.
Several smartphone users have this concern as the battery life remains a misery with the advancements such as pixel-rich displays, intense hardware developments, dual-lens camera setup, and advanced connectivity aspects.
These advanced features in the smartphones are subjected to consume the battery life of the device. This is where the major concern point of concern comes into play.
If you are looking for a smartphone with a long-lasting battery life, fret not as we have listed a slew of such smartphone with capable batteries priced under Rs. 15,000. You can purchase any of these and enjoy a good user experience without having the concern of low battery.
Honor Holly 4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali T720-MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Gionee X1s
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo 4.0 UI
- 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K8
Buy At Price of Rs 10,799
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Helio P20 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selife Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Panasonic Eluga A3
Buy At Price of Rs 10,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU (A3)
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB (A3) / 32GB (A3 Pro) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano /microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Gionee A1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 13,174
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 13,174
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,920
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo P2 3GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 13,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL
Buy At Price of Rs 12,985
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery