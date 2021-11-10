Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Can The Indian Phone Beat Its Chinese Rival?

If you are confused about which of the two phones to take, then this story will be helpful for you. To make your job easy, here we have compared the specs and price of these handsets which will help you to pick the right one.

Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Price Factor

The Realme 8s starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB model retails for Rs. 19,999. On the other hand, the Lava Agni 5G is launched in single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model which is priced at Rs. 19,999.

So, we can see both devices are available at same price tag for same storage configurations. However, you can get 6GB RAM variant for the Realme 8s which is a plus point.

Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Display Design

Both phones look good; however, if you are looking for a stylish design then can consider the Realme 8s. The Realme 8s has a glittery rear panel and is also light-weight. While the Lava Agni 5G is bit bulky, weighs around 204g.

However, you get a large 6.78 inches display on the Lava smartphone which is claimed to be largest in this segment, while the Realme 8s features a 6.5 inches display. Both devices support90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

Additionally, you get two color options - Universe Blue, Universe Purple for the Realme 8s, while the Lava Agni 5G is available in single Fiery Blue variant.

Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Processor

Both smartphones ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6nm) processor which is capable of handling gaming and day-to-day usage. However, the Realme 8s supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB, while the Lava Agni 5G only support up to 256GB external storage.

For battery, both phones are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, the Realme 8s supports 33W charging and the Lava Agni comes with 30W charging tech. On the software front, both devices run Android 11 OS.

Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Camera

The Lava Agni 5G has a quad camera system at the rear that houses a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also supports AI Mode, Super Night, and a Pro Mode.

On the other hand, the Realme 8s 5G has a a 64MP main lens, 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro lens. So, the Realme 8s skips the dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens. However, both feature a 16MP front-facing sensor.

Lava Agni 5G Vs Realme 8s 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Nowadays, while buying a smartphone, we usually notice a large display, powerful chip and camera features. Both the Lava Agni 5G and the Realme 8s 5G have the same processor. However, you get large display and better camera features on the Lava Agni. So, considering the Indian brand won't be disappointed you.