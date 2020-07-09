Lava Z61 Pro vs Other Budget Smartphone's Under Rs 7,000

If you are eying on the Lava Z16 Pro and can't get that model for some reason, then here are some of the alternatives that you can consider. You can opt models like the Realme C2 if you like custom Android UI, or the Nokia 2.2 offers stock Android UI with a premium build all under Rs. 7,000.

Other smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A are also on this list that have been considered as the direct competition to the Lava Z16 Pro.

Realme C2

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Nokia 2.2

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Micromax iOne

Key Specs



5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

5MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G

2200mAh (typical) battery

Nokia 3.2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Tecno Spark Go

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

8-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Key Specs

