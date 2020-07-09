ENGLISH

    Lava Z61 Pro vs Other Budget Smartphone's Under Rs 7,000

    By
    |

    Planning to buy a new budget smartphone? Then you have come to the right place. After an extensive amount of research, we have come up with a list of Android smartphones costing less than Rs. 7,000 that does not compromise on the performance.

    Lava Z16 Pro Competitors
     

    If you are eying on the Lava Z16 Pro and can't get that model for some reason, then here are some of the alternatives that you can consider. You can opt models like the Realme C2 if you like custom Android UI, or the Nokia 2.2 offers stock Android UI with a premium build all under Rs. 7,000.

    Other smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A are also on this list that have been considered as the direct competition to the Lava Z16 Pro.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Nokia 2.2

    Nokia 2.2

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Micromax iOne
     

    Micromax iOne

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 5MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G
    • 2200mAh (typical) battery
    Nokia 3.2

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    Tecno Spark Go

    Tecno Spark Go

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
    • 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + Memory card
    • 8-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    X